Deloit man sentenced to federal prison for possession of nearly half pound of meth

Had a 2000 conviction for meth conspiracy

David Naberhaus, 57, of Deloit, who possessed with intent to distribute nearly a half-pound of pure methamphetamine, was sentenced November 23 in federal court in Sioux City.

On June 22 Naberhaus pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Previously, in 2000, Naberhaus was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at the hearings showed that on November 18, 2020, Naberhaus was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations in Woodbury County. Due to Naberhaus’s nervous behavior, a K9 was deployed and indicated the presence of controlled substances from within the car. Law enforcement searched the car and discovered approximately 222 grams of pure methamphetamine in five separate baggies, 12 grams of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and $6,501.