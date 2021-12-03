Deloit man sentenced to federal prison for possession of nearly half pound of meth

Had a 2000 conviction for meth conspiracy
David Naberhaus, 57, of Deloit, who possessed with intent to distribute nearly a half-pound of pure methamphetamine, was sentenced November 23 in federal court in Sioux City.
On June 22 Naberhaus pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Previously, in 2000, Naberhaus was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Evidence at the hearings showed that on November 18, 2020, Naberhaus was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations in Woodbury County. Due to Naberhaus’s nervous behavior, a K9 was deployed and indicated the presence of controlled substances from within the car. Law enforcement searched the car and discovered approximately 222 grams of pure methamphetamine in five separate baggies, 12 grams of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and $6,501.
After Naberhaus was federally charged, a warrant for his arrest was issued. On February 15, while on routine patrol, Iowa State Patrol noticed a disabled vehicle registered to Naberhaus on the shoulder of Highway 20 with Naberhaus present. After arrest for the federal warrant, a search of Naberhaus’s car revealed 2.34 grams of methamphetamine in an open cigarette package, a smoking pipe, three bags of marijuana (total of approximately 23.95 grams), four bags of additional methamphetamine (total of approximately 16.68 grams of methamphetamine) and 72 empty Ziplock bags.
Sentencing was conducted before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Naberhaus was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and must serve a term of five years of supervised release following imprisonment. Naberhaus remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Ida County Sheriff’s Department, Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, and Iowa DCI Laboratory.