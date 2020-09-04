Florida man who fired gun in Park Motel in Denison sentenced in federal court

Rodney Cook charged with possession of firearm by illegal drug user
Rodney Cook, 40, of Starke, Florida, who fired a gun inside the Park Motel in Denison on May 5 last year, was sentenced in federal court in Sioux City on August 25, after he had pleaded guilty the day before to one count of possession of a firearm by an illegal drug user.
Information disclosed during the change of plea and sentencing hearings revealed that on May 5, 2019, law enforcement was dispatched to the Park Motel in Denison in response to reports that a man had fired a gun from inside his room into the parking lot on the south side of the motel.
When police responded they did not see the shooter but noticed that the door to a particular hotel room was open and the window had been broken out.
As law enforcement approached that room, they observed Cook standing in his hotel room reloading a revolver. Cook told one officer he had used methamphetamine earlier and there was meth in the room. Cook told another officer he had fired the revolver in an attempt to scare some people away.
A subsequent search of his room revealed methamphetamine and a second handgun.
Cook had twice before been convicted of misdemeanor violence, including an assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Cook was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 24 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cook is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was investigated by the Denison Police Department and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa (that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation), and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.