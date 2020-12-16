Former Consumers Credit Union manager pleads not guilty in federal court

Janine Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded not guilty today in Sioux City to the two charges filed against her in U.S. District Court - embezzlement by a credit union employee, and making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration.

She was indicted on those charges on December 8.

Keim is accused of embezzling approximately $1,486,647 from around May 2012 and continuing through March 2018, and for completing and filing call reports to represent that certain funds were held by Consumers Credit Union while knowing they were incorrect, in order to conceal the funds taken by her and at least one other employee.

Keim was released on a personal recognizance bond today.

A trial date of February 1 was set and the plea entry deadline is January 19.

Consumers Credit Union became a branch of SAC Federal Credit Union on June 1, 2018, and in August the same year, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.