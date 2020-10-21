Former Denison credit union employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Jensen further concealed the embezzlement by creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts at CCU.

After years of embezzling, the employees changed their methods of concealment and developed another concealment scheme. The new scheme caused CCU an additional $539,000 in losses.

CCU’s total cash loss caused an insolvency resulting in a forced merger with SAC Federal Credit Union. CCU was insolvent with negative equity of approximately $481,206, and the value of its assets had decreased by over a million dollars. The million dollar decrease was a direct loss from fraudulent activity.

SAC Federal Credit Union later changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

Jensen remains free on bond pending sentencing. She faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, a $1 million fine, and five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.