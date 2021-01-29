Illegal alien who stole identify for employment in the U.S. sentenced to federal prison

Heriberto Arellano-Almontes, 57, from Mexico, who re-entered the United States illegally and stole another’s identity for purposes of employment was sentenced January 27 to two years in federal prison.

Arellano-Almontes received the prison term after a July 22, 2020, guilty plea to aggravated identity theft.

In a plea agreement, Arellano-Almontes admitted that he is an alien citizen of Mexico. Arellano-Almontes was previously removed from the United States to Mexico on or about May 5, 2004. On August 17, 2019, Arellano-Almontes was arrested by law enforcement in Crawford County for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Arellano-Almontes was found to be employed at Midwest Industries, Inc., in Ida Grove, utilizing another’s identity where he filed an I-9 Employment Eligibility Form and W-4 Tax Withholding Form with Midwest Industries on April 11, 2016. He also presented a State of Missouri Identification Card and a social security card under the same identity.

On October 2, 2019, Arellano-Almontes was found illegally residing in Crawford County.

Arellano-Almontes also has a prior felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine from 2003 out of the District Court for Colfax County, Nebraska.