 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
January Traffic Violations and Speeding Fines
0 comments

January Traffic Violations and Speeding Fines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR gavel

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Derek Lee Goslar, Ute, driving while license under suspension; $264.80

Christopher Lee Kirk, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $450.99

William Matthew Lee Soll, Sac City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $364.75

Rosemarie Esperanza Reyna Nava Espiritu, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $491.25

Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanueva, Denison, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $140.50

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Melinda Kaye Gangestad, Charter Oak, trespass - 1st offense; $419.30

William Matthew Lee Soll, Sac City, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50

Alvaro Ramirez, Denison, failure to dim headlights; $106.75

Brian Allen Sieren, Schleswig, hunting - unlawful use of mobile transmitter; $135.50

Michael Shane Henson Jr., Denison, minor using tobacco/vapor product - 1st offense; $70

Thomas Nathaniel Tye, Dow City, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Danielle Carter, Denison, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25

Cody Graeve, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Austin Michael Korner, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Caleb Inman, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Jacob Lowell Schroeder, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Jose Rafael Rivera Zaragoza, Denison, passing on grade or hill; $210.25

Cory Edward Bjorholm, Battle Creek, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Jeremy Bruce Paulsen, Schleswig, restrictions on taking game - deer and turkey; $135.50

Kevin Corona, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $355

Roberto Alexis Corona Cardenas, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

James V. Smith, Denison, vehicle fail to respond to steady red light; $210.25

Andrew Michael Henderson, Walnut, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Leticia Josefina Cervantes, Denison, failure to yield entering through highway; $210.25

Rigoberto Rodrigo Martin Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50

Trinton Robert Dahleen, Charter Oak, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50

Victorino Lopez Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Gerardo Alexander Leon, Moline, IL, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Maria Dela Luz Mireles Robledo, Denison, local parking ordinance by uniform citation; $13.75

Patrick William Corey, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $175.75

Christopher Anthony Caravantes, Manilla, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Karom Robin Bol, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Selvin Gomez Mendez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Samuel Levi Olds, Little Sioux, operation without registration card or plate; $175.75

Iriandis Suarez Ruiz, Storm Lake, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Zoey Gonzales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Kareli Garcia Barrios, Denison, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to minor; $210.25

Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Ringo Wol, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $503.50

Jaxon Jeremy Paulsen, Schleswig, hunting - unlawful use of mobile transmitter; $175.75

Todd Alan Meehan, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Shelby Lyn Gross, Manilla, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

William J. Frank, Papillion, NE, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Payton Wynn Goslar, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354

Evelyn Mendez Garcia, Denison, failure to dim headlights; $106.75

Esvin Niz Lopez, Sioux City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Esvin Niz Lopez, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license; $354

Joan Marie Cornelius, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25

Luis M. Cabrera Cabrera, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Gesh Yar, Omaha, NE, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25

Sergio David Leon, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25

Cindy Caroline Trujillo, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25

Bryan Christopher Heller, Kirkman, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $400

Bryan Christopher Heller, Kirkman, improper use of registration; $503.50

Caroline Michelle Wishon, Dow City, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75

Juliet Del Angel, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Eleuterio Antonio Altamirano, Carroll, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Juan Lares Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Evelyn Christine Henschen, Charter Oak, permit unauthorized minor to drive; $354

Jorja A. Lappe, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Joshua John Edward Berns, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Cheyenne Julia Solis, Sheldon, failure to give notice of address/name change; $89.50

SPEEDING 55 MPH OR UNDER ZONE

1-5 OVER

Samantha Jo Doonan, Manning; $106.75

Eric David Confere Jr., Omaha, NE; $213.75

Esteban Leonardo Martinez, Denison; $89.50

Diana Negrete, Carroll; $89.50

Kedrick Imajae Patterson, Dunlap; $106.75

Jaime Rodriguez Higuera, Storm Lake; $89.50

Dillon Allen Eck, Denison; $106.75

6-10 OVER

Cayla Sue Ferguson, Dunlap; $118.25

Ellen Marie Tornblom, Council Bluffs; $118.25

Ricardo Serrato Ochoa, Deloit; $118.25

Lynn L. Allen, Omaha, NE; $118.25

David Alejandro Crispin, Sioux City; $118.25

Margaret Louise Martin, Des Moines; $118.25

Huy Duc Nguyen, Storm Lake; $188.25

Samantha Elizabeth Funke, Harlan; $118.25

Justin James Schaben, Dunlap; $118.25

Kevin M. Walrath, Plattsmouth, NE; $118.25

Rusty Lee Siefken, Omaha, NE; $118.25

Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison; $118.25

Sarah Catherine Lilleholm, Kiron; $149.88

Leonardo Viana Araujo De Sa, Denison; $118.25

Leilani Winifred Winn, Avoca; $118.25

Vicente Noyolacervantes, Perry; $118.25

Gavin Michael Hipnar, Denison; $101

Luis Alfonso Ramos III, Carroll; $118.25

Michael John Bonsall, Dunlap; $188.25

11-15 OVER

Mason M. Lamb, Omaha, NE; $175.75

Bailey Caitrin Goodell, Missouri Valley; $175.75

Yaricel Hernandez, Arion; $175.75

Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison; $175.75

Law Reh, Marshalltown; $175.75

16-20 OVER

Almondo Lopez, Saint Cloud, MN; $193

Samuel Levi Olds, Little Sioux; $262

Ludin Manuel Lima Lopez, Denison; $193

Chris Pheng Vue, Denison; $193

Miguel Santos, Summit Argo, IL; $193

21 OR OVER

Selvin Gomez Mendez, Denison; $308

SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 MPH ZONE

1-5 OVER

Jon Bernie Tebrake, Carroll; $89.50

Craig John Stork, Harlan; $89.50

6-10 OVER

Iris Alicia Alvarado, Deloit; $118.25

Rosario Valentin Vargas, Denison; $118.25

Christopher Isiah Mosley, Fort Dodge; $118.25

Rebecca Lorraine Woolsey, Lake City; $299.88

11-15 OVER

Maria Dela Luz Mireles Robledo, Denison; $175.75

16-20 OVER

Alexis Michele Nielsen, Audubon; $193

Eleuterio Antonio Altamirano, Carroll; $193

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics