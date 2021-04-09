January Traffic Violations and Speeding Fines

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Derek Lee Goslar, Ute, driving while license under suspension; $264.80
Christopher Lee Kirk, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $450.99
William Matthew Lee Soll, Sac City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $364.75
Rosemarie Esperanza Reyna Nava Espiritu, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $491.25
Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanueva, Denison, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $140.50
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Melinda Kaye Gangestad, Charter Oak, trespass - 1st offense; $419.30
William Matthew Lee Soll, Sac City, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50
Alvaro Ramirez, Denison, failure to dim headlights; $106.75
Brian Allen Sieren, Schleswig, hunting - unlawful use of mobile transmitter; $135.50
Michael Shane Henson Jr., Denison, minor using tobacco/vapor product - 1st offense; $70
Thomas Nathaniel Tye, Dow City, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Danielle Carter, Denison, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25
Cody Graeve, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Austin Michael Korner, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Caleb Inman, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Jacob Lowell Schroeder, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Jose Rafael Rivera Zaragoza, Denison, passing on grade or hill; $210.25
Cory Edward Bjorholm, Battle Creek, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50
Jeremy Bruce Paulsen, Schleswig, restrictions on taking game - deer and turkey; $135.50
Kevin Corona, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $355
Roberto Alexis Corona Cardenas, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
James V. Smith, Denison, vehicle fail to respond to steady red light; $210.25
Andrew Michael Henderson, Walnut, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Leticia Josefina Cervantes, Denison, failure to yield entering through highway; $210.25
Rigoberto Rodrigo Martin Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50
Trinton Robert Dahleen, Charter Oak, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50
Victorino Lopez Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Gerardo Alexander Leon, Moline, IL, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Maria Dela Luz Mireles Robledo, Denison, local parking ordinance by uniform citation; $13.75
Patrick William Corey, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $175.75
Christopher Anthony Caravantes, Manilla, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63
Karom Robin Bol, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license; $503.50
Selvin Gomez Mendez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Samuel Levi Olds, Little Sioux, operation without registration card or plate; $175.75
Iriandis Suarez Ruiz, Storm Lake, no valid driver’s license; $503.50
Zoey Gonzales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $503.50
Kareli Garcia Barrios, Denison, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to minor; $210.25
Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Ringo Wol, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $503.50
Jaxon Jeremy Paulsen, Schleswig, hunting - unlawful use of mobile transmitter; $175.75
Todd Alan Meehan, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Shelby Lyn Gross, Manilla, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
William J. Frank, Papillion, NE, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Payton Wynn Goslar, Denison, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20 - 1st offense; $354
Evelyn Mendez Garcia, Denison, failure to dim headlights; $106.75
Esvin Niz Lopez, Sioux City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Esvin Niz Lopez, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license; $354
Joan Marie Cornelius, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25
Luis M. Cabrera Cabrera, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Gesh Yar, Omaha, NE, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25
Sergio David Leon, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25
Cindy Caroline Trujillo, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non-accident; $486.25
Bryan Christopher Heller, Kirkman, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $400
Bryan Christopher Heller, Kirkman, improper use of registration; $503.50
Caroline Michelle Wishon, Dow City, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75
Juliet Del Angel, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Eleuterio Antonio Altamirano, Carroll, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Juan Lares Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Evelyn Christine Henschen, Charter Oak, permit unauthorized minor to drive; $354
Jorja A. Lappe, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Joshua John Edward Berns, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Cheyenne Julia Solis, Sheldon, failure to give notice of address/name change; $89.50
SPEEDING 55 MPH OR UNDER ZONE
1-5 OVER
Samantha Jo Doonan, Manning; $106.75
Eric David Confere Jr., Omaha, NE; $213.75
Esteban Leonardo Martinez, Denison; $89.50
Diana Negrete, Carroll; $89.50
Kedrick Imajae Patterson, Dunlap; $106.75
Jaime Rodriguez Higuera, Storm Lake; $89.50
Dillon Allen Eck, Denison; $106.75
6-10 OVER
Cayla Sue Ferguson, Dunlap; $118.25
Ellen Marie Tornblom, Council Bluffs; $118.25
Ricardo Serrato Ochoa, Deloit; $118.25
Lynn L. Allen, Omaha, NE; $118.25
David Alejandro Crispin, Sioux City; $118.25
Margaret Louise Martin, Des Moines; $118.25
Huy Duc Nguyen, Storm Lake; $188.25
Samantha Elizabeth Funke, Harlan; $118.25
Justin James Schaben, Dunlap; $118.25
Kevin M. Walrath, Plattsmouth, NE; $118.25
Rusty Lee Siefken, Omaha, NE; $118.25
Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison; $118.25
Sarah Catherine Lilleholm, Kiron; $149.88
Leonardo Viana Araujo De Sa, Denison; $118.25
Leilani Winifred Winn, Avoca; $118.25
Vicente Noyolacervantes, Perry; $118.25
Gavin Michael Hipnar, Denison; $101
Luis Alfonso Ramos III, Carroll; $118.25
Michael John Bonsall, Dunlap; $188.25
11-15 OVER
Mason M. Lamb, Omaha, NE; $175.75
Bailey Caitrin Goodell, Missouri Valley; $175.75
Yaricel Hernandez, Arion; $175.75
Kayla Ann Beyerink, Denison; $175.75
Law Reh, Marshalltown; $175.75
16-20 OVER
Almondo Lopez, Saint Cloud, MN; $193
Samuel Levi Olds, Little Sioux; $262
Ludin Manuel Lima Lopez, Denison; $193
Chris Pheng Vue, Denison; $193
Miguel Santos, Summit Argo, IL; $193
21 OR OVER
Selvin Gomez Mendez, Denison; $308
SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 MPH ZONE
1-5 OVER
Jon Bernie Tebrake, Carroll; $89.50
Craig John Stork, Harlan; $89.50
6-10 OVER
Iris Alicia Alvarado, Deloit; $118.25
Rosario Valentin Vargas, Denison; $118.25
Christopher Isiah Mosley, Fort Dodge; $118.25
Rebecca Lorraine Woolsey, Lake City; $299.88
11-15 OVER