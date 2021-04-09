January Traffic Violations and Speeding Fines

Leticia Josefina Cervantes, Denison, failure to yield entering through highway; $210.25

Rigoberto Rodrigo Martin Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50

Trinton Robert Dahleen, Charter Oak, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $342.50

Victorino Lopez Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Fautino Sanchez Villa, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Gerardo Alexander Leon, Moline, IL, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Maria Dela Luz Mireles Robledo, Denison, local parking ordinance by uniform citation; $13.75

Patrick William Corey, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $175.75

Christopher Anthony Caravantes, Manilla, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Karom Robin Bol, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license; $503.50