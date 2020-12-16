Man arrested in Kiron with meth, marijuana

On Wednesday the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 32 North Grove Street in Kiron and seized as evidence an estimated 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, 34.5 grams of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
As the result of the search warrant, Stephen Ray Copeland, 61, of Kiron, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Copeland is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond until seen by a judge.
The Crawford County Sheriff s Office was assisted by the Denison Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Shelby County Sheriff s Office and the Sac County Sheriff s Office.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more individuals could be charged in the case.
The sheriff’s office noted that all charges are allegations and that Copeland is considered innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.