Man arrested in Kiron with meth, marijuana

On Wednesday the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 32 North Grove Street in Kiron and seized as evidence an estimated 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, 34.5 grams of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

As the result of the search warrant, Stephen Ray Copeland, 61, of Kiron, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Copeland is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond until seen by a judge.

The Crawford County Sheriff s Office was assisted by the Denison Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Shelby County Sheriff s Office and the Sac County Sheriff s Office.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more individuals could be charged in the case.