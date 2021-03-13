 Skip to main content
November Traffic Citations and Speeding Fines
November Traffic Citations and Speeding Fines

DBR District Court

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC FINES

Jayna J. Lee, Kiron, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $420

Jose Faustino Lara Pantoja, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

Tomasa Gomez, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $414.29

Brendan Matthew Thomas, Crescent, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $391.50

Olga Perez, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

Edgar Giovanny Espinoza Lopez, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

Joel Antonio Sivaja, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $412.36

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC FINES

Terri Raye Hetrick, Dunlap, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Nicholas Louis Trainer, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75

Antonio Acencion Berrones, Denison, failure to maintain registration plate; $106.75

Gabriela Munoz, Dow City, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Gabriela Munoz, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Melvin Eduardo Lorenzo Aguilal, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Branson Lee Kruse, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Ashley Jane Bradshaw, Logan, operation without registration card or plate; $175.75

Gilberto Cambron Nava, Defiance, failure to dim headlights; $106.75

Gilberto Cambron Nava, Defiance, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Orlando Cabrera Razo, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Melissa Fay Jacoby, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $796.75

Melissa Fay Jacoby, Denison, failure to maintain registration plate; $89.50

Stephen Earl Keesling, Deloit, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25

Brenda Lee Crouch, Deloit, failure to maintain control; $287.88

Cristian Venjamin Hernandez, Visalia, CA, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Maria Eugenia Ramirez Enriquez, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Taylor Robert Starman, Boone, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Taylor Robert Starman, Boone, failure to prove security against liability – non-accident; $342.50

Susan M. Ward, Omaha, NE, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Jesus Espinoza Alcaraz, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25

William Edward Young, Logan, no valid driver’s license; $354

Zachery Lee Wilson, Woodbine, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Fernando Lopez Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Eisenhower Braylen Rochell III, Spencer, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $615.63

Christine Kay Comstock, Vail; failure to display registration plate; $89.50

Octavio Lopez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $796.75

Octavio Lopez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Jorge Romualdo, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Louis Phillip Hinners, Arcadia, improper lane change; $210.25

Larry Louis Hinricksen, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Kendra Leah Lynch, Lake City, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25

Yefri Rafael Barrera Gonzales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $330

Yefri Rafael Barrera Gonzales, Denison, failure to maintain control; $195

Chris Anthony Stauss, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Remitia Raymundo, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Remitia Raymundo, Denison, improper use of lanes; $210.25

Maria Angelica Salavaror Tohom, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Lomerlin Dominguez, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Jaycee Ann Fuentes, Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $210.25

Terisa J. Nelson, Bellevue, NE, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Luis Rnesto Carbajal, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Jacob Daniel Lenning, Ogden, unsafe passing; $211

Fernando Lopez Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

SPEEDING FINES

1-5 over

Jered D. Head, Dow City; $89.50

Salvador Herrera Echevarria, Denison; $89.50

Phillip Kenneth Alley, Carroll; $89.50

Lomerlin Dominguez, Denison; $89.50

Laura Sue Irlmeier, Denison; $106.75

Abigail Louise Hester, Harlan; $89.50

Phillip Kenneth Alley, Carroll; $89.50

Tara A. Wolford, Plattsmouth, NE; $89.50

Natalie Lyn Christiansen, Omaha, NE; $89.50

Patty A. Lyman, Dow City; $89.50

Ryan Jeffrey Roarks, Albany, GA; $89.50

Glen Allen Hubbard, Carroll; $89.50

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla; $193.56

Timmothy Scott Bear, Boone; $89.50

Kenneth Lamont Flowers, Kansas City, MO; $89.50

Steven Joseph Ridgley, Carroll; $89.50

Adam Castillo, Denison; $89.50

Jason R. Heistand, Dow City; $106.75

Steven Joseph Ridgley, Carroll; $89.50

Caitlan Ann Kelsey, Dow City; $106.75

David Eliseo Requeno Nolasco, Denison; $89.50

Alexis Lopez Nava, Denison; $89.50

Robert V. Robinson, Fremont, NE; $89.50

Dylan Merle Lilleholm, Denison; $89.50

Kelsey Lyn Miller, Missouri Valley; $89.50

Randy Earl Bandow, Manilla; $89.50

Katherine Pahoua Thao, Denison; $89.50

6-10 over

Christopher Stewart Greenwell, Winter Garden, FL; $149.88

Skylar Ray Bielenberg, Ricketts; $118.25

Stephen Ray Copeland, Kiron; $118.25

Rose Ellen Kirkpatrick, Arthur; $118.25

Jami Lynn Arkfeld, Defiance; $118.25

Amber Kroll, Schleswig; $118.25

Elizabeth May Grady Heistand, Dow City; $118.25

Brian L, Messersmith, Cozad, NE; $118.25

Jose Felix Portillo, Deloit; $118.25

Galyn John Moeller, Denison; $118.25

Jonathan Steven Salguero, Denison; $118.25

Heath Alan Rask, Sioux City; $118.25

Jeffrey Michael Pelkey, Paynesville, MN; $118.25

Emily Suzanne Espinoza, Schleswig; $118.25

Karen Lenore Gillman, Manning; $118.25

Marti Sue Sleister, Valley, NE; $149.88

Jennifer Reane Fulfs, Modale; $149.88

Brian Jay Nelson, Logan; $149.88

Gavin William Laughery, Bagley; $149.88

Marcus Leslie Zimmerman, Danbury; $118.25

Shelby Rose Marquardt, Dunlap; $118.25

Joselyne Mendez Garcia, Vail; $118.25

Pa Dong Yang, Storm Lake; $118.25

Brittany Renee Buck, Sioux City; $118.25

Jackson Peter Volkening, Denison; $118.25

Tiffany M. Krowiorz, Breda; $118.25

Darrell Lee Godbersen, Odebolt, $118.25

Brittany Jo Rosauer, Wall Lake; $118.25

11-15 over

Matthew Robert Arens, West Des Moines; $175.75

Eisenhower Braylen Rochell III, Spencer; $236.13

Scott Jeffrey Benton, Guthrie Center; $175.75

Richard Alfonso Clemente, Denison; $175.75

16-20 over

Josue David Navas Bustamante, Hampton; $193

Abimbola M. Adeyiga Sanusi, Grand Island, NE; $193

Meryl Louise Brower, Council Bluffs; $193

21 and over

Robert Arthur Vaughn II, Schleswig; $186.50

Branson Lee Kruse, Denison; $520.75

Holly Marie Olson, Charter Oak; $233.25

Gary Lynn Churchsmith, Harris, MN; $239

Franklin Anthony Gonzalez Guerrero, Denison; $250.50

SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 MPH ZONE

1-5 over

Nora D. Sivaja, Denison; $89.50

Tamara Jo McCollough, Vail; $89.50

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Denison; $89.50

Yesenia Rodgriguez Aragon, Denison; $89.50

6-10 over

Geremias Edgardo Salazar Portillo, Denison; $149.88

Yahaira De Los Angeles Monroy Portillo, Denison; $118.25

Justin Moua, Denison; $118.25

Jose Ricardo Martinez Erazo, Denison; $118.25

Jennifer Lara, Denison; $118.25

Brittany Renee Buck, Sioux City; $114

Brittany Renee Buck, Sioux City; $114

Michelle Kay Herrig, Denison; $118.25

Tenessa Kay Blasey, Deloit; $118.25

Ana Lilia Treinen, Denison; $118.25

11-15 over

Jeferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, Denison; $263.13

Cody John Lepur, Schleswig; $263.13

Meybi Marilyn Velasquez Romero, Denison; $175.75

Chelsea Taylor Fishback,, Denison; $236.13

Jasmin Torres, Denison; $236.13

16-20 over

Chris Anthony Stauss, Denison; $193

