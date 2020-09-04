Onawa man to serve seven years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced September 4 to seven years in federal prison.
Nathan Wagner, 34, of Onawa, received the prison term after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.
At the hearing, Wagner admitted that from about June 2017 through December 2018 he along with others distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Sioux City.
Wagner admitted that he and another individual involved in the conspiracy regularly traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, to obtain methamphetamine, which they brought back to a residence in Sioux City to split up and sell to others. The residence was within 1,000 feet of Cook Park.
Wagner was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 88 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Wagner is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.