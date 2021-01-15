Police Beat 1-15-2021

Arrests
January 11, 9:59 p.m.: Benny Paul Pedersen, 33, of Lake City, and Elizabeth Rae Stacey, 26, of Carroll, were arrested. According to Iowa court records, Pedersen was charged with controlled substance violation (class B felony), possession of meth-1st offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana-1st offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to affix drug stamp (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and Stacey was charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of meth-1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 in Denison.
Theft
January 12, 11 a.m.: Charlie Neumann, of Glidden, reported a theft from his vehicle at J Avenue/Deloit Boulevard and 280th Street. He put his vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Vibe, into the ditch at that location. When he returned approximately one hour later with a tow truck, he discovered that someone had stolen his UPS jacket and the Kenwood radio from his vehicle. He did not have the serial number of the radio and did not know the radio’s value.
Accident
January 8, 7:53 p.m.: An officer with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to a reported accident with no injuries at 227 North 11th Street in Denison. Alfaonso Amador Uscanga, 28, of Denison, driver of a white 2011 Ford Escape, said he was about to pass a legally parked black 1996 GMC Yukon when he swerved to dodge an unknown oncoming vehicle. Amador Uscanga’s vehicle struck the left, rear corner of the GMC Yukon while his own vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed at his request. The owner of the GMC Yukon was notified and provided with the case number of the accident. Amador Uscanga’s vehicle received $6,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and the GMC Yukon received $5,000 damage.
Miscellaneous
January 12, 1:22 p.m.: Cody Lepur reported an erratic driver of a black Suburban driving eastbound on M Avenue from Yellow Smoke Road. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
January 12, 6:19 p.m.: A report of an injured deer on Highway 30 by Job Corps was called into the dispatch center.
January 13: Craig Schueller, of Charter Oak, called the law enforcement center, requesting to speak to a deputy in reference to a possible scam.
January 13, 8:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was involved with an agency assist at a residence on Vernon Voss Road in reference to a stolen phone.