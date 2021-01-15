Police Beat 1-15-2021

Arrests

January 11, 9:59 p.m.: Benny Paul Pedersen, 33, of Lake City, and Elizabeth Rae Stacey, 26, of Carroll, were arrested. According to Iowa court records, Pedersen was charged with controlled substance violation (class B felony), possession of meth-1st offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana-1st offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to affix drug stamp (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and Stacey was charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of meth-1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 in Denison.

Theft

January 12, 11 a.m.: Charlie Neumann, of Glidden, reported a theft from his vehicle at J Avenue/Deloit Boulevard and 280th Street. He put his vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Vibe, into the ditch at that location. When he returned approximately one hour later with a tow truck, he discovered that someone had stolen his UPS jacket and the Kenwood radio from his vehicle. He did not have the serial number of the radio and did not know the radio’s value.

Accident