Police Beat 1-2-2021

January 30, 11:04 a.m.: Richard Lee Wessel, 88, of Denison, was backing a red 2008 Chevrolet C1500 pickup on Broadway in Denison when he noticed a white 2018 Toyota Sequoia and stopped. The Sequoia, being driven by Clayton Ronald Henningsen, 44, of Denison, continued. When Wessel went to apply the brake, he was unaware that it was the gas pedal and applied it. Wessel’s pickup struck the Sequoia in the passenger rear bumper, proceeded across the street and ran into a legally parked silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, pushing it over the curb and into a flower planter. No one was injured. Wessel was cited for failure to maintain control. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear driver side corner and could be driven away. Henningsen’s Sequoia received $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner and could be driven away. The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu received $6,000 damage; a tow was arranged by the officer.