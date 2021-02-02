Police Beat 1-2-2021

Arrests, citations
January 28, 8:28 p.m.: Logan Cramer was cited for driving under suspension after a traffic stop on Main Street in Charter Oak.
January 29, 9:07 a.m.: Timothy Ryan Hoffman, 36, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
January 30, 2:30 a.m.: Christina Ahaw Lazaro, 24, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant. The location of the arrest was on Avenue B in Denison.
Thefts
January 29, 8:01 a.m.: Rhonda Bissen reported that sometime within the last two weeks, unknown subject(s) took a John Deere lawn mower from a location at 240th Street and T Avenue, Buck Grove.
January 30, 8:03 a.m.: Tom Wendt reported a burglary to his residence in Arion.
Accidents
January 28, 11:36 a.m.: James Charles Scanlan, 73, of Denison,was driving a red 1996 Chevrolet K1500 pickup west on 6th Avenue North in Denison and was at the intersection with North 16th Street. Urzula Limon Baca, 30, of Denison, was driving a gray 2014 Dodge Durango south on North 16th Street. Scanlan failed to see Limon Baca’s vehicle entering the intersection and struck it on the left side. Scanlan was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. His pickup received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and could be driven away. Limon Baca’s vehicle received $7,000 damage to the middle driver’s side and could be driven away. No one was injured.
January 30, 11:04 a.m.: Richard Lee Wessel, 88, of Denison, was backing a red 2008 Chevrolet C1500 pickup on Broadway in Denison when he noticed a white 2018 Toyota Sequoia and stopped. The Sequoia, being driven by Clayton Ronald Henningsen, 44, of Denison, continued. When Wessel went to apply the brake, he was unaware that it was the gas pedal and applied it. Wessel’s pickup struck the Sequoia in the passenger rear bumper, proceeded across the street and ran into a legally parked silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, pushing it over the curb and into a flower planter. No one was injured. Wessel was cited for failure to maintain control. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear driver side corner and could be driven away. Henningsen’s Sequoia received $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner and could be driven away. The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu received $6,000 damage; a tow was arranged by the officer.
Miscellaneous
January 28, 3:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist with a domestic assault incident at Hillside Apartments in Denison.
January 28, 6:10 p.m. Julie Schumacher called the dispatch center, concerned about two teenage males that had no coats and were looking for a ride while at KCK’s in Schleswig. When she told them she would call and see if a deputy might give them a ride, they ran out of the store.
January 28, 8:41 p.m.: A woman called the dispatch center, reporting that a kid at KCK’s in Schleswig was trying to get a ride.
January 30, 4:24 a.m.: Peter Brown reported an erratic driver westbound on Highway 30 from 360th Street near Westside.
January 30, 5:10 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the middle of the road on 110th Street south of T Avenue. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the license plate did not match the tan 2001 Honda Accord. The vehicle identification number showed the Honda Accord was registered to Gustavo Gonzalez Perez, of Sioux City. Waderich towed the vehicle to the Waderich Towing shop.
January 31, 6:35 p.m.: A K9 deployment took place on Highway 30 east of Denison.