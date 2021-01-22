Police Beat 1-22-2021

Arrests

January 16, 10:02 a.m.: Chadwick Charles Sachau, 55, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The traffic stop took place on Morningside Drive in Denison.

January 19, 12:15 a.m.: Mark A. Cham, 48, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree. He is accused of taking a 24-ounce can of Steel Reserve valued at $2 from Kimmes Country Store on Highway 30 in Denison.

Accidents

January 15, 7:25 a.m.: Adam Ullrich, 40, of Denison, was driving a red 2019 Silverado pickup south down a hill on South 12th Street. The road was 100% snow covered. Ullrich attempted to stop for the red traffic signal at the intersection of South 12th Street and 4th Avenue South (Highway 30) but was unable to do so. His pickup slid through the red light and made contact with a blue 2001 Ford F250 pickup that was being driven west on Highway 30 by Joseph Lee McManigal, 54, of Denison. No one was injured. McManigal’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Ullrich’s pickup received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner.