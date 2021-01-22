Police Beat 1-22-2021

Arrests
January 16, 10:02 a.m.: Chadwick Charles Sachau, 55, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The traffic stop took place on Morningside Drive in Denison.
January 19, 12:15 a.m.: Mark A. Cham, 48, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree. He is accused of taking a 24-ounce can of Steel Reserve valued at $2 from Kimmes Country Store on Highway 30 in Denison.
Accidents
January 15, 7:25 a.m.: Adam Ullrich, 40, of Denison, was driving a red 2019 Silverado pickup south down a hill on South 12th Street. The road was 100% snow covered. Ullrich attempted to stop for the red traffic signal at the intersection of South 12th Street and 4th Avenue South (Highway 30) but was unable to do so. His pickup slid through the red light and made contact with a blue 2001 Ford F250 pickup that was being driven west on Highway 30 by Joseph Lee McManigal, 54, of Denison. No one was injured. McManigal’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Ullrich’s pickup received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner.
January 15, 3:05 p.m.: Eric Jason Martens, 48, of Denison, was driving a white 2015 International straight truck. He was moving snow and was backing on 1st Avenue North in Denison. He was backing the truck when a vehicle came up the street. Martens steered to avoid the vehicle and backed into a white Nissan Sentra that was in a parking stall in front of the Crawford County Courthouse. The Nissan received $1,200 damage to the rear driver side corner. The truck Martens was driving was not damaged.
January 16, 5:56 p.m.: Joseph John reported a property damage accident at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail.
January 17, 5:45 a.m.: Joan Marie Cornelius, 41, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Edge south on Avenue C in Denison. Her vehicle struck a light pole at the southwest corner of the 1st Avenue North and Avenue C intersection. Cornelius was observed by Denison Police Officer Coletta Matson to leave the scene. Cornelius was given a citation for leaving the scene of an accident without making a report. The Cornelius vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. The city’s light pole received $1,000 damage.
Vehicles reported stuck, overturned
January 14, 3:08 p.m.: Laura Beeck reported an overturned semi at E16 and 250th Street near Schleswig.
January 14, 4:30 p.m.: Jeremy McMinemee reported a vehicle stuck on a dirt road 270th R Avenue near South Main Loop. The vehicle was pulled out prior to the officer’s arrival.
January 14: A silver Chrysler was reported stuck on a mud road at 300th Street and N Avenue. A tow truck was on the scene. The caller did not think the wrecker would be able to get the car out.
January 15, 1:38 a.m.: Mike Rothe reported a semi was jackknifed at Highway 30 and 2 Mile Road near Dow City. The driver was Raymond Egner.
January 15, 6:41 a.m.: Norma Nichols reported a car in the ditch on Highway 59 near Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
January 15, 8:42 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported two semis stuck on Highway 59 south of Denison near Riverview.
January 15, 8:28 p.m.: Lisa Jepsen reported that two cars were blocking 250th Street by 1176 250th Street in Schleswig.
January 19, 10:50 a.m.: David Johnson reported a semi in the ditch blocking the roadway on Highway 59.
January 19, 4:01 p.m.: A caller reported a pickup in the ditch at M55 and E16.
January 19, 10:20 p.m.: A caller reported a car in the ditch just north of their residence on 240th Street near Denison.
January 20, 8:08 p.m.: Scott and Sam Claussen reported a male and female got stuck on Deloit Boulevard and were trying to get back to Denison but didn’t want a ride. The investigating deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was found stuck on J Avenue between 280th Street and 290th Street, which is a Level B road.
Miscellaneous
January 14, 5:17 p.m.: Edna Malone, Dow City, reported a scam.
January 15, 5:49 a.m.: A resident of North Clark Street in Dow City reported three to four boys messing with her car. The investigating officer found no one around the vehicle when he arrived.
January 16, 10:03 a.m.: Josh Larry reported that a red truck tried to run him off the road, going eastbound on Highway 30 near the ethanol plant.
January 16, 2:14 p.m.: A caller reported a teenage male having issues breathing, possibly tied to a vehicle fire at Ace Rent to Own.
January 18, 11:58 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on Highway 59 north of L Avenue near Denison.
January 19, 11:07 p.m.: A sheriff’s deputy reported a traffic stop with a pickup with no plates west of Buck Grove.
January 20, 6:40 p.m.: Esther Ramirez, a resident of the trailer court on Highway 30 east of Denison, reported that her dog was attacked by a pit bull. She was advised that it is a civil matter and needs to contact the manager of the trailer court and can also take the owner of the dog to court.