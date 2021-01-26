Police Beat 1-26-2021

January 22, 4:12 p.m.: Aaron Dickson, of Manilla, hit a school bus with his vehicle. There were no injuries. James Martens, of Manning, was the driver of the bus. The accident occurred at 370th Street and X Avenue, rural Manning.

Miscellaneous

January 21, 3:45 p.m.: Kent Kiburz reported someone trespassing and illegally fishing on property in Stockholm Township.

January 22, 10:13 a.m.: An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office went to Plymouth County to pick up an inmate from the county jail in LeMars.

January 22, 10:29 p.m.: The dispatch center received a call about a party on Prince Street in Dow City where a male in his 20s was possibly unconscious and possibly had overdosed on drugs. The caller wouldn’t release who called her about it and the telephone information. The subject in question was spoken to later and he advised he was a little intoxicated but otherwise everything was clear and good. The reporting party called back at 10:50 p.m. and provided the address.