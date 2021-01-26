Police Beat 1-26-2021

Arrests and charges
January 17: It was reported that Zachary Roger Preul, 32, committed domestic abuse assault-2nd offense on January 14. Iowa court records show that he has also been charged with 2nd degree burglary, tampering with a witness or juror and two counts of child endangerment, all with offense dates of January 14, with criminal complaints filed on January 21 and a warrant served on January 22.
January 24, 1:07 a.m.: Javier Acosta Bustamante, 23, of Denison, was charged with public intoxication. The location of the offense was on South Main Street in Denison.
January 24, 4:06 p.m.: Cherise Walters and William Soll were arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, simple misdemeanors, following a 911 call from the residence at 2047 U Avenue, Dow City.
Thefts
January 22, 2:50 p.m.: Doug Haase reported a stolen trailer from an address on O Avenue, Denison. The black 2000 H&H trailer was taken sometime between August 2020 and January 22.
Accidents
January 22, 12:25 p.m.: A blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was legally parked at the U.S. Postal Office parking lot. A witness stated that a blue Ford truck hauling a trailer did an illegal U-turn on 1st Avenue North and broke the bumper of the van. The vehicle observed by the witness drove away and has not been located. The van received $1,500 damage.
January 22, 4:12 p.m.: Aaron Dickson, of Manilla, hit a school bus with his vehicle. There were no injuries. James Martens, of Manning, was the driver of the bus. The accident occurred at 370th Street and X Avenue, rural Manning.
Miscellaneous
January 21, 3:45 p.m.: Kent Kiburz reported someone trespassing and illegally fishing on property in Stockholm Township.
January 22, 10:13 a.m.: An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office went to Plymouth County to pick up an inmate from the county jail in LeMars.
January 22, 10:29 p.m.: The dispatch center received a call about a party on Prince Street in Dow City where a male in his 20s was possibly unconscious and possibly had overdosed on drugs. The caller wouldn’t release who called her about it and the telephone information. The subject in question was spoken to later and he advised he was a little intoxicated but otherwise everything was clear and good. The reporting party called back at 10:50 p.m. and provided the address.
January 22, 11:43 p.m.: A complaint of loud music was received on a residence on 11th Avenue in Manilla. A subject at the residence was advised of the complaint.