Police Beat 1-29-2021

Arrests
January 25, 5:45 p.m.: William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 38, of Denison, was arrested for trespass. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue South in Denison.
January 25, 9:34 p.m.: Citlaly Sanchez, 20, of Denison, was taken into custody on two Crawford County warrants for probation violation.
January 26, 12:33 a.m.: Jovanny Eduardo Morales, 18, of Denison, was arrested for interference with official acts, minor in possession of alcohol and introducing a controlled substance into an institution – the Crawford County Jail.
January 26, 11:44 p.m.: Sergio David Leon, 20, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault. The location of the offense was on South 26th Street in Denison.
Accident
January 25, 1:30 p.m.: Yahaira De Los Angeles Monroy Portillo, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2008 Toyota Yaris in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Denison, attempting to make a left turn onto South 11th Street. Monroy Portillo reported being distracted by the slick road conditions and by trying to make sure she didn’t slide off the road. She initiated the left turn after passing a car traveling in the left westbound lane of Highway 30 but failed to see a white 2015 Dodge Caravan traveling in the right westbound lane of Highway 30. Monroy Portillo’s vehicle struck the Dodge Caravan at the intersection. The Dodge Caravan was being driven by Kevin Curtis Larson, 59, of Denison. His vehicle received $7,000 damage to the front driver side corner and was disabled; a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Monroy Portillo’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; a tow was arranged by the officer. No one was injured. Monroy Portillo was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn and for failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Fire call
January 27, 11:41 a.m.: Jerry Lemon called in a structure fire at 2771 A Avenue, located near Kiron. Kiron, Denison, Schleswig and Deloit fire departments and the Crawford County Ambulance were all called to the scene.
Miscellaneous
January 25, 12:35 p.m.: A report was received of a semi halfway in the ditch and halfway on the highway along Highway 59 north of Schleswig.
January 26, 12:56 a.m.: Mark Milkert called in a motorist assist two miles east of the Highway 59/141 south junction.
January 27, 12:39 p.m.: The dispatch center was advised of a small dark-colored SUV, two to three miles north of Denison on Highway 39, from which a female subject got out and a male subject was chasing her. The female subject was bleeding. The Deloit Fire Department advised they met the vehicle going northbound. The vehicle was described as a dark blue Nissan Murano which had the passenger door open.
January 27, 1:35 p.m.: Esko Sorensen reported a female subject stranded in a van just north of Manilla on M55. The van was on the shoulder of the road, had died and wouldn’t go. At 2:18 p.m., Heather Fineran called the dispatch center and advised she was able to get the vehicle started and was home.
Dog bite reported