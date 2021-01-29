Police Beat 1-29-2021

January 25, 1:30 p.m.: Yahaira De Los Angeles Monroy Portillo, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2008 Toyota Yaris in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Denison, attempting to make a left turn onto South 11th Street. Monroy Portillo reported being distracted by the slick road conditions and by trying to make sure she didn’t slide off the road. She initiated the left turn after passing a car traveling in the left westbound lane of Highway 30 but failed to see a white 2015 Dodge Caravan traveling in the right westbound lane of Highway 30. Monroy Portillo’s vehicle struck the Dodge Caravan at the intersection. The Dodge Caravan was being driven by Kevin Curtis Larson, 59, of Denison. His vehicle received $7,000 damage to the front driver side corner and was disabled; a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Monroy Portillo’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; a tow was arranged by the officer. No one was injured. Monroy Portillo was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn and for failure to provide proof of financial liability.