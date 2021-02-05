Police Beat 1-5-2021

February 1, 4:14 p.m.: Joan Marie Cornelius, 41, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Edge in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30, approaching the intersection with South 9th Street in Denison. Brian Joseph Kepford, 28, of Denison, was driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on South 9th Street from a stop sign. Kepford attempted to cross the highway and failed to see the Cornelius vehicle, striking it broadside. Kepford said that a third, non-contact vehicle, was making a right turn onto South 9th Street and that he did not see the Cornelius vehicle. Two passengers in the Cornelius vehicle were injured. Julie Newmeyer, 13, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, reported a shoulder/arm injury. Ashley Newmeyer, 16, who was a passenger on the right side in the second row, complained of a facial/head/neck injury. They were taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by EMS. The drivers and passengers were all using their shoulder and lap belts. Kepford was cited for failing to yield to a vehicle at a stop sign. His vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front driver side and could be driven away. The Cornelius vehicle received $7,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was considered totaled. A tow for the vehicle was arranged by the owner. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.