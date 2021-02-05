Police Beat 1-5-2021

Arrest and citation
January 31, 10:25 p.m.: Adam Jeffery Snyder, 36, of Odebolt, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was 10th Avenue North and North 24th Street.
February 2, 8:52 p.m.: Bryan Leon Brummer, 47, was cited for driving while suspended. The citation was issued after his vehicle was stopped on Highway 30 east of Dow City for having a tail light out.
Theft
February 2, 3:15 p.m.: Christopher Payne reported a package being taken from outside his front door at 100 Fir Circle, Schleswig, on January 29. The package taken contained two salt water fish tank lights valued at $366 each, plus tax, for a total of about $800. The items were purchased on Amazon and shipped by UPS. The location has multiple apartments.
Accidents
February 1, 4:14 p.m.: Joan Marie Cornelius, 41, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Edge in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30, approaching the intersection with South 9th Street in Denison. Brian Joseph Kepford, 28, of Denison, was driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on South 9th Street from a stop sign. Kepford attempted to cross the highway and failed to see the Cornelius vehicle, striking it broadside. Kepford said that a third, non-contact vehicle, was making a right turn onto South 9th Street and that he did not see the Cornelius vehicle. Two passengers in the Cornelius vehicle were injured. Julie Newmeyer, 13, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, reported a shoulder/arm injury. Ashley Newmeyer, 16, who was a passenger on the right side in the second row, complained of a facial/head/neck injury. They were taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by EMS. The drivers and passengers were all using their shoulder and lap belts. Kepford was cited for failing to yield to a vehicle at a stop sign. His vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front driver side and could be driven away. The Cornelius vehicle received $7,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was considered totaled. A tow for the vehicle was arranged by the owner. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
February 2, 10:20 a.m.: Jessica Kragel reported a property-damage accident at Rosburg Livestock.
February 3, 6:25 p.m.: Adilene Corona, 21, of Denison, was driving an orange 2008 Buick Enclave west on Highway 30 when her vehicle struck a deer. About $3,500 worth of damage was caused to the front bumper and front area of the vehicle. Corona was not injured. Her vehicle had to be towed.
February 4, 7:03 p.m.: A report was received about a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 30 near Iowa State Patrol Post 4 east of Denison.
Miscellaneous
February 1, 3:17 p.m.: A caller reported that a driver was holding a beer can while heading westbound on Highway 30 near Vail.
February 1, 10 p.m.: A caller reported that her son saw what looked like a female walking in the middle of the roadway on Highway 59, headed northbound, and thought someone should check on her.
February 2, 11:45 a.m.: A K9 deployment agency assist by the sheriff’s office was reported at East End Apartments in Denison.
February 2: A report was received about trash being dumped at the Manilla landfill.
February 2, 5:06 p.m.: Richard Halin reported a suspicious looking red van parked just east of Cheetas in Schleswig. The van was occupied.