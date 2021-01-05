Police Beat 1-5-2021

Accidents

December 31, 9:54 a.m.: A Schwan’s Home Delivery Truck collided with a homeowner’s vehicle at 2563 South Main Loop, Denison. The driver of the Schwan’s truck, James A. Owen, was driving towards the home when Stephanie J. Wiese was backing her vehicle. The vehicles collided causing damage to the rear of the Wiese vehicle and the passenger front of the Schwan’s truck. The incident occurred on private property with no injuries reported.

Miscellaneous

December 30, 10:10 p.m.: A report was called in about a suspicious male in 2-door coupe on K Avenue east of Rocky Run. The subject advised his vehicle had broken down but was refusing help. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

December 30, 11:33 p.m.: A report was called in about a semi that had broken down on the west side of the road at the Highway 141/59 south junction.

December 31, 4:27 a.m.: A female caller advised a male subject had shot at her with a BB gun across from the city shop in Aspinwall. The reporting party was on foot and the subject was in a black Jeep.