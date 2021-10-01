Police Beat 10-1-2021

September 27, 10:01 a.m.: Patrick Putnam reported suitcase weights stolen from a tractor in a field on Dane Ridge Road.

September 28, 9:45 a.m.: Carla Long was at work the night of September 27 at Stepping Stone in Vail when she got a notification on her phone that her vehicle had a low tire. The morning of September 28 she went to V&H Tire in Denison where workers found that the passenger side tires on her Chevrolet Equinox had their sidewalls punched through with a small round object. Two new tires cost $371.46.

September 29: Nancy Castillo reported criminal mischief on her 2017 Mercedes. The damage was done sometime on September 7 or September 8.

September 30, 12:43 a.m.: Sometime between September 25 and September 30, someone broke into Karine Allegretti’s apartment in Dow City and stole $2,500 in cash from the pocket of a coat that was located in the bedroom.

Accidents