Police Beat 10-12-2021

Arrests
October 8, 10:41 a.m.: Brandon Allen Black, 19, of Denison, and a juvenile female were charged with violating a no-contact order. The incident happened at a residence on North 28th Street in Denison.
October 8, 6:22 p.m.: Ignacio Gallegos Pech, 32, of Tama, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on 7th Avenue North in Denison.
October 9, 5:43 a.m.: Tahara Renee Johnston, 33, of Denison, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-1st offense. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The location of the offense was a motel on Highway 30 east in Denison.
October 9, 2:50 p.m.: Jose Luis Pena-Sanchez, 32, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The location of the arrest was at a residence on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.
October 10, 10:56 a.m.: Timothy Leon Deiber, 56, of Denison, was arrested for violating a no-contact order. The location of the offense was a residence on South 16th Street in Denison.
Theft and vandalism
October 8, 2:19 p.m.: Alexeis Brizuela Ebanks, of Vail, reported that his Kia Optima was damaged while on Avenue B in Denison. The incident is under investigation.
October 10, 12:40 p.m.: Tim Baughman reported the theft of a red 1999 Pace American 8x24-foot enclosed trailer from his residence a on Westcott Road, Denison.
Trespass
October 8, 3:10 p.m.: Kent Bohnker reported that people had been racing dirt bikes or 4-wheelers on his land so much that they have worn a round oval track in the ground. The small field is located outside Charter Oak. He said he is going to post no trespassing and private property signs and is also going to put up a gate if he can.
Accidents
October 8, 11:10 a.m.: Sharla Rae Hulstein, 62, of Denison, was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet pickup and Mark Turner Davis, 66, of Kiron, was driving a gold 2006 Mercury Sable. Both were backing from parking spaces at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. A non-contact vehicle was between them. Both drivers advised they did not see the other vehicle until it was too late. Davis stopped his vehicle just before the collision and his vehicle was struck by Hulstein’s pickup. No one was injured. Hulstein’s pickup received $10 damage. Davis’s Mercury received $1,200 damage.
Miscellaneous
October 8, 5:56 p.m.: A caller reported a cow out on Highway 39 south of G Avenue, Deloit. The investigating officer reported that the cow was put back inside the fence.
October 8, 6:56 p.m.: A caller reported that a female was harassing her daughter-in-law and being loud and disrespectful at the Ar-We-Va football game in Westside. The caller did not provide information on who the suspect was.
October 8, 8:05 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious activity at an address on Highway 39, Kiron. The investigating officer was unable to locate any suspicious activity.
October 8, 8:46 p.m.: Tracy Deets reported that her vehicle hit metal in the middle of Highway 59 South of the Highway 59/141 south junction. The owner of the metal came back. Michael Assman provided insurance information and an apology. Deets provided the insurance information and was advised to contact her insurance company.
October 9, 2:47 p.m.: Amber Randol reported that she found Cain Eubanks asleep in her garage on South Logan in Dow City and had no idea he was there.
October 10, 3:50 p.m.: Rodrigo Jaimes reported that a dark-colored Acura with South Dakota plates had been parked at his father’s residence all day and that they had no idea who it belongs to. The location was on 280th Street, Denison.