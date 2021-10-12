Police Beat 10-12-2021

October 10, 12:40 p.m.: Tim Baughman reported the theft of a red 1999 Pace American 8x24-foot enclosed trailer from his residence a on Westcott Road, Denison.

Trespass

October 8, 3:10 p.m.: Kent Bohnker reported that people had been racing dirt bikes or 4-wheelers on his land so much that they have worn a round oval track in the ground. The small field is located outside Charter Oak. He said he is going to post no trespassing and private property signs and is also going to put up a gate if he can.

Accidents

October 8, 11:10 a.m.: Sharla Rae Hulstein, 62, of Denison, was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet pickup and Mark Turner Davis, 66, of Kiron, was driving a gold 2006 Mercury Sable. Both were backing from parking spaces at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. A non-contact vehicle was between them. Both drivers advised they did not see the other vehicle until it was too late. Davis stopped his vehicle just before the collision and his vehicle was struck by Hulstein’s pickup. No one was injured. Hulstein’s pickup received $10 damage. Davis’s Mercury received $1,200 damage.

