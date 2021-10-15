Police Beat 10-15-2021

Arrests and Warrants
October 11, 10:59 a.m.: A warrant was served on James Michael Namanny, age 62. According to online court information, a warrant was served on Namanny on that date for trafficking in stolen weapons – 1st offense, a class D felony. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or survey.
October 12, 3:52 p.m.: Gilmar Chilel Perez, a/k/a Maynor Gudiel, 18, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
October 13, 9:26 p.m.: The Ida County Sheriff’s Office reported a warrant arrest at the county line north of Schleswig. No further details were listed on the incident report.
Accidents
October 11, 3:16 p.m.: Bryant Russell Maack, 33, of Ute, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on South Main Street in Denison and was at about the 1000 block and was traveling behind a riding lawn mower. Maack began to pass the mower when the operator of the mower, Tyler Weller, 25, initiated a left turn, causing a collision. No one was injured. The pickup received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side. No damage estimate was listed on the report for the riding lawn mower.
Miscellaneous
October 11, 4:15 p.m.: A caller reported a cat bite.
October 11, 10:56 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle with the flashers on and a subject walking on the roadway by Highway 59 near the hospital. Donna Buffinton stated her car ran out of gas by the hospital entrance. The responding deputy assisted her by taking her to Ampride to get gas and then back to her car.
October 12, 4:59 a.m.: A deputy reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 59 by Monogram Quality Foods in Denison. The Chevrolet Tahoe was driven by Luis Campos, age 74.
October 12, 7:24 p.m.: Vicky Stressel reported an erratic driver traveling north on Highway 59 south of Denison.
October 13, 5:40 p.m.: A caller reported that an unwanted female was in her brother’s house in Schleswig.
Stolen vehicle found
October 11, 6:40 p.m.: Ryan Schultz reported finding a stolen vehicle at 1066 260th Street northeast of Kiron. The blue 1995 Chevrolet 3500 was stolen out of Monona County.