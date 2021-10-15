Police Beat 10-15-2021

Arrests and Warrants

October 11, 10:59 a.m.: A warrant was served on James Michael Namanny, age 62. According to online court information, a warrant was served on Namanny on that date for trafficking in stolen weapons – 1st offense, a class D felony. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or survey.

October 12, 3:52 p.m.: Gilmar Chilel Perez, a/k/a Maynor Gudiel, 18, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.

October 13, 9:26 p.m.: The Ida County Sheriff’s Office reported a warrant arrest at the county line north of Schleswig. No further details were listed on the incident report.

Accidents

October 11, 3:16 p.m.: Bryant Russell Maack, 33, of Ute, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on South Main Street in Denison and was at about the 1000 block and was traveling behind a riding lawn mower. Maack began to pass the mower when the operator of the mower, Tyler Weller, 25, initiated a left turn, causing a collision. No one was injured. The pickup received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side. No damage estimate was listed on the report for the riding lawn mower.

Miscellaneous

October 11, 4:15 p.m.: A caller reported a cat bite.