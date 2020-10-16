Police Beat 10-16-2020

Vandalism

October 12, 8:56 p.m.: A security guard from the old Tyson Plant east of Denison reported that a vehicle drove by and broke a window by shooting a paint ball at it. The guard did not have a description of the vehicle but said it sounded like a truck.

Accident

October 14, 7:22 a.m.: A caller reported hitting a deer one mile west of Westside on Highway 30. No report was needed.

Miscellaneous

October 12, 3:44 p.m.: A worker for Murphy Tower Service was stuck about 45 feet of the ground in a bucket truck across from the Vail Community Center. Fire Departments from Vail and Denison were called in. Denison brought its tower truck.

October 14, 7:57 a.m.: A caller reported a dead deer partway on Highway 30 one and one-half miles before Dow City.

October 14, 12:30 p.m.: A resident at 2198 Lincoln Highway near Arion called to report she was locked out of her apartment.

October 15, 12:26 a.m.: Lifeline alerted a medical need on at a residence on 3rd Street in Westside. The Westside Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged.