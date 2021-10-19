Police Beat 10-19-2021

Arrests
October 14, 8:15 a.m.: Esperansa Arellano-Barrios was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
October 15: 7:01 p.m.: David Solomon Cox, 41, of Charter Oak, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was South Main Street in Denison.
October 16, 8:25 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol, Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a male subject driving a red Monte Carlo with Nebraska license plates. Lenley Schofield, age 37, was arrested for eluding-aggravated, driving while barred, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign. He also received a warning for lighting of an improper color on his vehicle.
October 17, 12:23 a.m.: Mark Ajaak Cham, 49, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Avenue C.
October 17, 3:24 p.m.: John Agany Char, 36, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.
Thefts and vandalism
October 12: A report was received that a camper located at 1215 7th Avenue South, M & H Collision Center, in Denison, was broken into and a power cable was stolen. The theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on October 10 and 6 a.m. on October 11. The victim of the theft is listed as Todd Allen Moeller, of Denison.
October 15: A break-in was reported at the storage units at 1324 7th Avenue South in Denison. The break-in occurred between 7 p.m. on October 8 to 7:30 a.m. on October 15. Tools were reported stolen. The victim of the theft is listed as Sundquist Engineering in Denison.
October 17, 8:16 a.m.: Lodean Kastner reported that the Memorial Bench in the city park in Kiron had been vandalized.
October 17, 3:22 p.m.: A report was received about a window being shot out with a BB gun at 587 8th Avenue in Manilla.
October 18, 10 a.m.: Sarah Schmidt, of Schleswig, reported that her wallet had been lost or stolen.
Accidents
October 13, 4:29 p.m.: Robert Van Ettleman, 74, of Dow City, was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 30 in Denison and was slowing to turn south into the Pit Stop Auto Wash. Norma Jean Berens, 87, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 FMC Terrain SLT east on Highway 30 and was behind Ettleman’s pickup. Berens said she couldn’t stop in time. After reviewing video from the car wash, the investigating officer wrote that Berens swerved to avoid Ettleman’s pickup. However, Ettleman was already turning into the car wash. This cause Berens to run into the side of the pickup. The pickup stopped in the grass in front of Arnold Motor Supply while Berens’ vehicle continued on, missing the Arnold Motor Supply building by a matter of inches, and then came to a stop in the El Charro parking lot. Berens received possible injuries (complaint of pain/injury); she was not transported for medical attention. Ettleman was not injured. Berens’s vehicle received $6,000 damage to the front driver side and was disabled; the officer arranged a tow. Ettleman’s pickup received $2,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was able to be driven away.
October 15, 2:55 p.m.: Maribel Guzman, 41, of Denison, backed her black 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 into a parking space in a lot on Industrial Drive when she accidentally scratched the passenger door of her pickup on the left front fender of a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade. The report said the height on both vehicles correspond with the damage to both vehicles. The Escalade received $1,500 damage to the front driver side. Guzman’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the middle passenger side.
October 18, 2:10 a.m.: Brittany Herbert, 33, was driving a blue Dodge Caravan when she hit a deer in the southbound lane of Highway 39 just northeast of Denison past the Vernon Voss Road intersection.
Miscellaneous
October 14, 8:48 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in attempting to locate runaway juvenile males from the Manning House in Manning. The agencies were unable to locate the subjects.
October 16, 6:42 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for the Denison Police Department pertaining to an assault at an apartment at 1229 Broadway in Denison.
October 16, 10:36 p.m.: A report was received about erratic vehicles passing in a no-passing zone at Highway 39 and F Avenue, Deloit.
October 17, 4:44 a.m.: A report was received about sounds like gun shots going off in the area of Country View Trailer Court east of Denison.
October 17, 12:46 a.m.: A report was received about trash all over the roadway on Highway 141 eastbound from Ute. The investigating officer was unable to locate trash on the roadway.
October 17, 10:12 p.m.: A report was received about gun shots coming from the farm next to Country View Trailer Court east of Denison. The investigating officer spoke with two subjects who stated they didn’t hear anything.