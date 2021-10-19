Police Beat 10-19-2021

October 13, 4:29 p.m.: Robert Van Ettleman, 74, of Dow City, was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 30 in Denison and was slowing to turn south into the Pit Stop Auto Wash. Norma Jean Berens, 87, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 FMC Terrain SLT east on Highway 30 and was behind Ettleman’s pickup. Berens said she couldn’t stop in time. After reviewing video from the car wash, the investigating officer wrote that Berens swerved to avoid Ettleman’s pickup. However, Ettleman was already turning into the car wash. This cause Berens to run into the side of the pickup. The pickup stopped in the grass in front of Arnold Motor Supply while Berens’ vehicle continued on, missing the Arnold Motor Supply building by a matter of inches, and then came to a stop in the El Charro parking lot. Berens received possible injuries (complaint of pain/injury); she was not transported for medical attention. Ettleman was not injured. Berens’s vehicle received $6,000 damage to the front driver side and was disabled; the officer arranged a tow. Ettleman’s pickup received $2,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was able to be driven away.