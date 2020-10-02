Police Beat 10-2-2020

Charges

September 28, 6:22 p.m.: Charges of contempt of court for violation of a no-contact order were filed against James Irvin Fishback Jr., 52, after contacting the protected party on this date. According to online court records, an initial appearance was set for 9:30 a.m. on October 13.

Theft

September 28: Mark Stapleton reported that patio furniture was stolen from his residence in Schleswig.

Accidents

September 29, 3:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Denison Police Department for an accident at 19th Street and Broadway.

September 30, 7:03 a.m.: Andrea King reported a car versus deer accident along Highway 141.

Miscellaneous