Police Beat 10-20-2020

October 18, 1:03 p.m.: The pop machine outside the bar in Buck Drove was broken into. The cash and coin boxes were removed. The machine was forced open and is a total loss. About three week’s worth of money was inside the machine. The incident happened at around 5:12 a.m. on October 18 and according to the video the suspect was a fully-covered adult male.

Accidents

October 15: At about 6:27 p.m. an officer with the Denison Police Department was notified about a hit-and-run accident that occurred on 1st Avenue North just before North 15th Street. One piece of debris found on the road looked like a hub cap or wheel cover that had on the inside the markings Dodge PM 49. When he inspected the black 2014 Dodge Durango that was hit, he found damage to the driver side rear bumper and red paint flakes from the vehicle that hit it. He surmised a red Dodge SUV or truck will have damage to the passenger side hub cap/wheel cover and passenger side front headlight. The vehicle that had been hit had $2,000 damage to the rear driver side corner.

October 17, 12:34 p.m.: Jeff Ridgley reported his vehicle receiving a rock chip of five or six inches up and on the driver’s side windshield of his vehicle, a red 2007 Colorado pickup. He provided the name that was printed on the semi he met on the road. The location of the incident was 120th Street and R Avenue near Dunlap.