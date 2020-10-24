Police Beat 10-23-2020

Thefts and vandalism

October 17: A white 1997 Dodge R15 pickup was stolen from Denison Car Parts and Service, 410 South Main, sometime after 2 p.m.

October 20, 4:53 p.m.: Levi Beam reported that the windows in his mother’s car were shot out. The incident occurred on Birch Street in Charter Oak.

October 21, 2:50 p.m.: Clemente Velasco reported vandalism to a truck on Main Street in Deloit.

Stolen car recovered

October 20, 4:45 p.m.: A stolen white Shelby Mustang with blue strips was located on 280th Street and S Avenue.

Arrest

October 19, 11:26 p.m.: James Christopher Horn, 38, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Accidents

October 21, 7:45 p.m.: David Stephens reported a car versus deer property damage accident one to two miles east of Highway 141 near Charter Oak.

Miscellaneous

October 20, 8:24 p.m.: A report was received about a minor-in-possession party by the grain bins in Manilla.