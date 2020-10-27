Police Beat 10-27-2020

Arrests and citations

October 21, 5:04 p.m.: Humberto Aleja Sanchez Garcia was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

October 22, 6:42 p.m.: Luis Alonso Guerro, 19, of Denison, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The location of the arrest was a grocery/supermarket at South 10th Street and Highway 30 in Denison.

October 24, 6 p.m.: Lori Jean Solberg, 60, of Denison, was charged with theft in the fifth degree at Walmart in Denison.

October 25, 1:45 a.m.: Karen Sue Steinkuehler, 59, of Vail, was cited and released for driving under suspension. The traffic stop took place on North 16th Street in Denison.

Break-ins, thefts, vandalism

October 22: A report was received of identity theft.

October 22, 3:10 p.m.: Alyssa Wright reported vandalism to the inside of her trailer home at Country View Trailer Park.