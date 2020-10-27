Police Beat 10-27-2020

Arrests and citations
October 21, 5:04 p.m.: Humberto Aleja Sanchez Garcia was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
October 22, 6:42 p.m.: Luis Alonso Guerro, 19, of Denison, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The location of the arrest was a grocery/supermarket at South 10th Street and Highway 30 in Denison.
October 24, 6 p.m.: Lori Jean Solberg, 60, of Denison, was charged with theft in the fifth degree at Walmart in Denison.
October 25, 1:45 a.m.: Karen Sue Steinkuehler, 59, of Vail, was cited and released for driving under suspension. The traffic stop took place on North 16th Street in Denison.
Break-ins, thefts, vandalism
October 22: A report was received of identity theft.
October 22, 3:10 p.m.: Alyssa Wright reported vandalism to the inside of her trailer home at Country View Trailer Park.
October 23, 6:56 p.m.: Clemente Velasco reported that someone broke into his house in Deloit. He stated a forced entry was made into his house, which is being fixed. Furniture was moved inside the house but nothing was taken. The sheriff’s office has no suspects at this time. The neighbors also did not report anything suspicious. Clemente also stated that one of his tires on his vehicle was messed with on October 21, which was reported.
Accidents
A number of accidents and traveling problems were reported during the snow storm on Sunday through early Monday.
October 25, 10:33 a.m.: A property damage vehicle accident was reported at Ridge Road and 280th Street.
October 25, 11:18 a.m.: A property damage vehicle accident was reported at Highway 39 and 310th Street near Denison.
October 25, 12:05 a.m.: An accident was reported two miles north of Highway 141 on the paved road to Ricketts.
October 25, 7:46 p.m.: Harrison County reported a vehicle in the ditch at 1462 Highway 30 near Dow City. No one was injured and no damage was done to the vehicle. Two individuals were transported to Denison.
October 25, 8:31 p.m.: Daniel Francisco Ramos Mendoza, 52, of Denison, was driving a green 1993 Ford Ranger pickup east up a hill in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North when his vehicle lost traction due to the icy road conditions. Once the pickup lost traction, it began to slide backwards down the hill and collided with a legally parked blue 1969 Ford Fairlane. Ramos Mendoza drove to the law enforcement center to report the collision. The Fairlane received $500 damage to the middle of the driver’s side. Ramos Mendoza’s pickup received $200 damage to the rear driver’s side. He was not injured.
October 25, 9:20 p.m.: A semi was stuck on the side of Yellow Smoke Road east of Denison and other vehicles were sliding by.
October 25, 9:46 p.m.: A report was received about a vehicle stuck close to the railroad tracks on Highway 30 east of 330th Street near Vail.
October 26, 5:20 a.m.: A rollover accident was reported on Donna Reed Road.
October 26, 6:44 a.m.: Allen Nepper reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 141.
Miscellaneous
October 22, 5:02 p.m.: A Denison resident reported that a neighbor in his apartment complex possibly fell.
October 22, 9 p.m.: An individual called in a report of a suspicious red Grand Prix with no plates and two males and a baby inside the vehicle. It was parked in front of the caller’s garage on Lincoln Way near Denison. When the occupants of the vehicle were confronted, they left and headed east on Highway 30 toward Denison.
October 22, 10:34 p.m.: Harrison County reported a dark green car with one headlight and dealer plates traveling at speeds from 80-100 miles per hour on Highway 30 east of the county line. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.
October 24, 6:02 p.m.: Kevin Richardson reported that he found one of his cats dead and gave the sheriff’s office the name of a suspect.
October 24, 10:45 p.m.: A report was called in about a car on the side of Highway 59 just north of I Avenue, with its flashers on. The driver had a flat tire; help was one the way.