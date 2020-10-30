Police Beat 10-30-2020

Accidents

October 26, 12:53 a.m.: A two-vehicle accident that occurred at Avenue B and Broadway in Denison. Lazaro Guor Kuol, 56, of Denison, was driving a blue 2006 Hummer south/eastbound from Avenue B onto Broadway (eastbound). His vehicle struck a blue 2020 Ram Laramie pickup that was legally parked on the south side of Broadway. After the impact, Kuol started to leave the scene going southbound onto 12th Street when he was stopped by the investigating officer. Kuol was cited for failure to maintain control. Each vehicle received $2,500 damage.

October 27, 1:01 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred near 5th Avenue North in Denison. A blue 2019 Ford F150 pickup belonging to the Denison Police Department was parked in the alley facing north towards the property at 1416-1/2 5th Avenue North. Douglas Ray Peters, 63, of Denison, was the driver and was on official police business. Peters drove north onto the driveway area of 1416-1/2 5th Avenue North and turned right into the driveway area of the property to leave east through a private drive. Peters tried to drive past a white 1988 Chevrolet S10 pickup as he turned into the driveway and struck the right rear corner of the S10 pickup with the right rear door of the police department’s pickup. The police department pickup received $1,384 in damage. The S10 pickup was not damaged.