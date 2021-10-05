Police Beat 10-5-2021

Arrests and citations

September 30, 3:17 a.m.: Brandon Allen Black, 19, of Ida Grove, was arrested for driving while under the influence - .02 violation, and was also cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

October 1, 1:52 a.m.: Asher Dodd Herrin, 29, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was a convenience store on Highway 30 East, in Denison.

October 2, 1:07 a.m.: During a traffic stop at 200th and E16, Schleswig, Justin Robert Andresen, 27, was arrested for OWI-1st offense and warned for not having a front plate on his vehicle.

Thefts

September 30, 11:10 a.m.: Vince and Patty Holihan reported property stolen from an address on J Avenue, Denison.

September 30, 8:02 p.m.: Dave Klinker reported a tractor missing from an address on 140th Street, Charter Oak.