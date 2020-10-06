Police Beat 10-6-2020

Arrests
September 30, 10:57 p.m.: Matthew Jordan Moran, 24, of Denison was arrested and charged with OWI 2nd offense and driving while revoked. The traffic stop took place on South 16th Street in Denison
October 1, 7:50 p.m.: Citlaly Sanchez, 19, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. Online court records show a warrant served on Sanchez on October 1 on a 4th-degree theft charge.
October 1: Humberto Bravo-Poderes, 18, of Denison, was arrested on an active warrant. Online court records show a warrant served on Bravo-Poderes on October 1 on a case of driving while license suspended/cancelled or revoked.
October 2, 2:36 a.m.: Luis G. Ramirez Martinez, 34, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested and charged with OWI 1st offense. The traffic stop took place on Broadway in Denison.
October 3, 2:57 p.m.: Shannon Michele Lee Mink Price, 37, of Kiron, was charged with theft in the 5th degree at Walmart. The total value of the items taken was $90.33.
October 4, 7:05 p.m.: Victor Manuel Carrizales-Vazquez, 32, of Denison, was arrested for driving under suspension. The traffic stop took place on Chamberlin Drive in Denison.
Thefts and vandalism
September 27: The Siemer Plumbing and Heating van was broken into and tools varying in value were stolen. The crime occurred between 12:56 and 4:06 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
October 2, 4:27 p.m.: Ettleman’s in Dow City reported a gas drive-off.
October 4, 4:12 p.m.: Law enforcement reported an incident of vandalism at 2610 Idlewood Drive, Denison.
Accidents
October 2, 4:21 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at Highway 30 and South 7th Street in Denison. Robert Everett Rice, 89, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2002 Cadillac DeVille traveling on South 7th Street and was turning right onto Highway 30 westbound when the front corner of his vehicle crossed into the left lane and struck the side of a silver 2006 Nissan Xterra, being driven by Yolanda Lopez, 47, of Denison. Her vehicle received $1,600 damage to the middle passenger side. Rice’s vehicle received $500 damage to the front driver’s side. The vehicles were able to be driven away. No one was injured. Rice was cited for an unsafe turn.
October 3, 1:37 p.m.: A report was received of a 16-year-old with her hand caught in a dough roller at KCK in Schleswig. She was conscious and breathing. Along with law enforcement, the Schleswig Fire Department and the Crawford County Ambulance were called.
October 5, 7:23 p.m.: An accident occurred on Donna Reed Road north of R Avenue. No further details were available as of press time.
Miscellaneous
October 2, 7:44 a.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a report of a tenant chasing other tenants with a baseball bat at 2198 Lincoln Way near Arion.
October 2, 1:51 p.m.: A report was received of a vehicle parking on a no-parking side of Birch Street east of Highway 59 in Schleswig.
October 2, 6:13 p.m.: A male advised he was attacked by two pit bulls that were running loose at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The caller said he did not need medical attention.
October 3, 4:28 p.m.: A report was received about someone sleeping in the Dow City Park with property all over the place.
October 4, 10:31 a.m.: A report was received about a wallet possibly lost at 2644 280th Street near Denison.
October 4, 3:10 p.m.: A report was received about someone shooting at the Schleswig dump site.
October 4, 4:42 p.m.: A report was received about an individual trespassing and casing a shed at a rural Vail residence. The individual left after being confronted. Nothing was missing from the shed at the time.
October 4, 8:27 p.m.: A report was called in about a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 30 west of Arion.