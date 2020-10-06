Police Beat 10-6-2020

October 2, 4:21 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at Highway 30 and South 7th Street in Denison. Robert Everett Rice, 89, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2002 Cadillac DeVille traveling on South 7th Street and was turning right onto Highway 30 westbound when the front corner of his vehicle crossed into the left lane and struck the side of a silver 2006 Nissan Xterra, being driven by Yolanda Lopez, 47, of Denison. Her vehicle received $1,600 damage to the middle passenger side. Rice’s vehicle received $500 damage to the front driver’s side. The vehicles were able to be driven away. No one was injured. Rice was cited for an unsafe turn.