Police Beat 10-9-2020

October 7, 1:22 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of South 24th Street and Highway 30 in Denison. Genesis Alexandra Vega Quintana, 25, of Denison, was driving a gray 2017 GMC Acadia on South 24th Street and was behind a truck with a belly dump trailer at the intersection with Highway 30 when the truck started to back up, and she backed up her vehicle. The driver of the truck, Kurt Martin Seuntjens, 59, of Danbury, stated that he did not see Vega Quintana’s vehicle. He said he was halfway onto Highway 30 when he saw a vehicle coming his way which led him to reverse to his original spot at the stop sign. The dump trailer struck Vega Quintana’s vehicle. Vega Quintana said she got out of her vehicle and tried to flag down Seuntjens but he drove off. Seuntjens was cited for improper backing. No one was injured. Vega Quintana’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. The white 2007 Ranco belly dump trailer being towed by Seuntjens’ truck was not damaged.