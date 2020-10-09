Police Beat 10-9-2020

Arrests
October 3: Timothy Aloysius Hanigan, 55, of Garden City, Kansas, was arrested for public intoxication on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
October 6, 10:52 p.m.: Mark Blunk was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Accidents
October 7, 1:22 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of South 24th Street and Highway 30 in Denison. Genesis Alexandra Vega Quintana, 25, of Denison, was driving a gray 2017 GMC Acadia on South 24th Street and was behind a truck with a belly dump trailer at the intersection with Highway 30 when the truck started to back up, and she backed up her vehicle. The driver of the truck, Kurt Martin Seuntjens, 59, of Danbury, stated that he did not see Vega Quintana’s vehicle. He said he was halfway onto Highway 30 when he saw a vehicle coming his way which led him to reverse to his original spot at the stop sign. The dump trailer struck Vega Quintana’s vehicle. Vega Quintana said she got out of her vehicle and tried to flag down Seuntjens but he drove off. Seuntjens was cited for improper backing. No one was injured. Vega Quintana’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. The white 2007 Ranco belly dump trailer being towed by Seuntjens’ truck was not damaged.
October 7, 7:49 p.m.: A rollover accident occurred at 2045 Highway 39 north of Denison. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were called. Sarah Gaughan, 32, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense.
Thefts
October 1: A 9mm Taurus firearm valued at $499 belonging to an Arion resident was reported stolen from a motor vehicle while at a parking lot along Industrial Drive in Denison.
October 4: Cherish Angelina Morgan, of Des Moines, was robbed of $2,800 cash at Denison Inn and Suites.
Miscellaneous
October 6, 6 p.m.: A complaint about a 4-wheeler in Kiron was called into the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center.
October 6, 10:44 p.m.: A report was received about 2x4s in the road on Highway 59, Schleswig.