Police Beat 11-10-2020

November 7, 10:26 p.m.: Mason Fishback, 19, of Manning, was arrested for disorderly conduct while in a public area. The incident took place on Broadway in Denison.

November 8, 1:08 a.m.: Victor Moises Martinez Velasco, 25, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place on South 16th Street in Denison.

November 8, 4:43 a.m.: Isela Jasmin Mendoza, 19, of Denison, was arrested for OWI and was cited for failure to maintain control and minor in possession of alcohol. Mendoza was driving a gray 2018 Honda Civic west in the 1700 block of Broadway and struck a legally parked black 1999 Toyota 4 Runner parked on the street in front of 1723 Broadway. The Toyota received $500 damage and Mendoza’s vehicle received $1,000 damage. She was not injured.

November 8, 10:26 p.m.: During a traffic stop at the Highway 59/141 south junction in Denison, Kevin Jose Tacuri, 37, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

November 8, 10:54 p.m.: Luis Gerardo Renteria Ledesma, 24, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place at Highway 30 and South 19th Street in Denison.

Accidents