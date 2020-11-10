Police Beat 11-10-2020

Alert
The Denison Police Department alerted the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County about the following incident. A burglary took place at a car wash in Manning, and a coin machine was stolen. If anyone visits a store or financial institution and tries to use an extraordinary amount of coins, the Manning Police Department should be contacted at 712-655-2200.
Arrests and citations
October 31, 7:54 p.m.: Marco Antonio Hernandez Mendoza, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with open container and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense. The traffic stop took place at the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street in Denison.
November 7, 12:44 p.m.: Zachary Robin Freese, 26, of Manilla, was stopped and arrested for driving while barred and cited for failure to obey a solid red light and failure to maintain the use of safety belts. The incident took place at Highway 39 and Avenue C in Denison.
November 7, 5:27 p.m.: Michael Jesus Reis, 35, of Denison, was arrested on a domestic assault incident that took place on North Main Street in Denison.
November 7, 10:14 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Highway 30 just east of Arion, Jose Rafeal Rivera Zaragoza, 36, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 7, 10:26 p.m.: Mason Fishback, 19, of Manning, was arrested for disorderly conduct while in a public area. The incident took place on Broadway in Denison.
November 8, 1:08 a.m.: Victor Moises Martinez Velasco, 25, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place on South 16th Street in Denison.
November 8, 4:43 a.m.: Isela Jasmin Mendoza, 19, of Denison, was arrested for OWI and was cited for failure to maintain control and minor in possession of alcohol. Mendoza was driving a gray 2018 Honda Civic west in the 1700 block of Broadway and struck a legally parked black 1999 Toyota 4 Runner parked on the street in front of 1723 Broadway. The Toyota received $500 damage and Mendoza’s vehicle received $1,000 damage. She was not injured.
November 8, 10:26 p.m.: During a traffic stop at the Highway 59/141 south junction in Denison, Kevin Jose Tacuri, 37, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
November 8, 10:54 p.m.: Luis Gerardo Renteria Ledesma, 24, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place at Highway 30 and South 19th Street in Denison.
Accidents
November 5, 7:50 p.m.: Daisy Olivera Martinez, 16, of Denison, was driving a silver 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix through the Walmart parking lot when she struck a pole in front of the garden center. Olivera Martinez was transported by EMS to the hospital for evaluation. Her vehicle received $4,000 damage and was considered totaled and towed. The pole was not damaged.
November 7, 6:18 p.m.: Consuelo Delosangeles Nieto-Pelayo, 35, of Denison, was driving a silver 2011 GMC Yukon west in the left lane of Highway 59 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle. The collision with the deer caused $2,000 damage to her vehicle, which was towed for repair. Nieto-Pelayo was not injured.
Vandalism
November 5: Wall graffiti was discovered at La Estrella, 28 South 14th Street, Denison. The time period the vandalism may have occurred is from October 1 to November 5.
November 5: Graffiti was spray-painted on the walls of the old Denison Municipal Utilities plant at South 16th Street and 5th Avenue South. The time period the vandalism may have occurred is from October 1 to November 5.
November 6, 11:54 a.m.: Eric Gehling reported vandalism caused by a BB gun in Vail.
Miscellaneous
November 5, 11:10 a.m.: The Crawford County Jail reported that an inmate was having chest pains. Crawford County Ambulance was dispatched.
November 6, 5:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a possible drunk driver traveling all over Kiron.
November 7, 1:57 a.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a minor-in-possession party in Manilla. No underage drinkers were found.
November 7, 9:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a father chasing his daughter down the street in Kiron, screaming and yelling.
November 7, 11:20 p.m.: Jessica Salter Hayes reported a buck stuck in her fence near Dow City. The buck was cut free from the fence.
November 8, 9:17 a.m.: A black 2015 Ford Edge Sport registered to D2K Incorporated was found in the ditch at the Highway 59/141 north junction in Denison. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle.
November 8, 10:10 p.m.: Harrison County reported a car with a flat tire trying to drive way at Highway 30 and Nelson Park Road west of Dow City.