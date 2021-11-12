Police Beat 11-12-2021

Accidents

November 8, 7:59 a.m.: Jasmine Wehr was driving a red 2001 Dodge Stratus east on Highway 141 on power dive hill (just west of Highway 59) when she hit a deer in the roadway. A deer was located at the scene. Wehr’s vehicle was worth $500. No state report was requested.

November 9, 12:55 p.m.: Louis J. Luvaas, 72, of Denison, and Andrew Richard Hull, 26, of Denison, were backing their vehicles out of business parking lots on the north and south side of 2nd Avenue South and onto the street in Denison when they backed into each other. Hull’s black 2018 Ford Fiesta received $1,000 damage to the middle passenger side. Luvaas’s black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt received $250 damage to the rear driver side corner.

November 9, 10:47 p.m.: Joe Gorden reported a Dodge Ram with Oregon plates in the ditch at 3077 Earling Highway, Dow City. The Ram was registered to Ean Holding. The vehicle took out a directional sign on the west side of the Earling Highway, fishtailed into the east ditch and hit the embankment, causing considerable front end damage. The airbags were deployed, and an unknown male subject with a cut on his forehead fled from the scene. The vehicle was taken to the sheriff’s office impound to be held for insurance and driver information. The approximate cost to replace the damaged county sign is $500.