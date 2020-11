Police Beat 11-13-2020

Theft

November 11, 9:30 p.m.: Kevin DeWolf reported a burglary on Frederick Street, Arion.

Accidents

November 11, 5:26 a.m.: A vehicle driven by Martha Zuviri, 52, collided with a deer at Highway 39 and K Avenue.

Miscellaneous

November 10, 6:04 a.m.: An unidentified caller reported two vehicles in the ditch at U Avenue and Highway 59.

November 11, 8:16 a.m.: Julie Vetter called in a report about a vehicle parked on the road on O Avenue for two or more days.

November 11, 2:25 p.m.: James Gangestad called in a report of dead kittens in Charter Oak.

November 12, 4:41 a.m.: Ben Breshears reported that a semi was stalled in the traveled portion of the road in the southbound lane of Highway 59 between W and X avenues near Defiance.