Police Beat 11-15-2021

November 14, 3:15 a.m.: James Fishback reported that a neighbor called to tell him there were three vehicles pulled up into the yard at the farm on 370th Street, Manning, and that it looked like the subjects were trying to break into Fishback’s outbuildings. He advised there should be no one there. At 4:04 a.m. the reporting party called back to say the subjects were back and that he was in the area watching them.