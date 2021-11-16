Police Beat 11-15-2021

Theft
November 12, 1:59 p.m.: Umbertino Jaimes Gomez reported a theft that occurred on 280th Street in Denison. The incident report did not specify the items stolen.
Fire
November 13, 11:46 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported a motor fire on a traction unit on the 2nd engine of the trail. The UP requested response by a fire department. The Denison Fire Department was dispatched. The location of the incident was one and one-half miles east of Q Avenue/Lincolnway.
Miscellaneous
November 12, 8:24 a.m.: Robin with the Schleswig school reported a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. The vehicle was unoccupied.
November 12, 3:28 p.m.: PETA reported a dog outside on 2nd Street in Ricketts.
November 12, 10:13 p.m.: The Ida County dispatch center reported it had received a report of a reckless or impaired driver traveling south on Highway 59 just coming into Crawford County.
November 13, 7:50 p.m.: Two callers reported a large injured deer on the south side of Highway 30 three to four miles west of Vail. The deer was sitting up but unable to move. The investigating officer was unable to locate the deer.
November 13, 10:52 p.m.: Ethan Burroughs reported a male passed out in a red Chevy Equinox on 130th Street by the cemetery at Charter Oak. They woke him up and the subject said he was fine and took off traveling north. The subject did not appear to be intoxicated.
November 14, 3:15 a.m.: James Fishback reported that a neighbor called to tell him there were three vehicles pulled up into the yard at the farm on 370th Street, Manning, and that it looked like the subjects were trying to break into Fishback’s outbuildings. He advised there should be no one there. At 4:04 a.m. the reporting party called back to say the subjects were back and that he was in the area watching them.
November 14, 1:24 p.m.: An unidentified subject called to report an injured deer on Highway 30 near Country View Trailer Park, Denison.
November 14, 4:05 p.m.: Krista Miller called to request a salvage tag.
November 14, 5:05 p.m.: The Ida County dispatch reported a hay bale in the middle of the road on Avenue B between 110th Street and 140th Street.