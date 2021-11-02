Police Beat 11-2-2021

Arrests
October 28, 9:45 p.m.: Cory Gail Hess, 49, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on South 11th Street.
October 31, 10:30 a.m.: Ralph Joseph Dorale, 65, of Charter Oak, was arrested for disorderly conduct – loud raucous noise. The location of the offense was at 100 Medical Parkway, Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Car fire
October 30, 12:13 a.m.: A black 2014 Ford F150 pickup caught on fire in the field behind the Walmart/Fareway area in Denison. Crawford County Dispatch reached out to Sac County and Pocahontas County for a welfare check on Lewis Wenell or a contact number. Sac County supplied the contact number and Wenell was contacted. He reported the vehicle had been stolen from Main Street in Sac City. Wenell was advised to contact the Sac City Police Department and file a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was impounded at Crawford County Impound. The vehicle was a total loss. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was paged to the fire, as was Crawford County Ambulance.
Vandalism
October 29, 9:27 a.m.: Kevin Wolfe reported that his black 2005 Pontiac Bonneville had an egg thrown at the passenger side window while it was parked at his residence in Vail. The incident happened sometime prior to the morning of October 29.
October 30, 11:50 a.m.: Vanessa Garcia, of Arion, reported that the storm door on her porch had the upper window pane broken out. Her son was home and heard a noise sometime after midnight. He saw a subject running away and said the subject got into a white pickup and drove off. He could not see the license plate number.
Accidents
October 29, 7:43 p.m.: Jennifer Friedrichsen reported an accident northeast of 1872 Milford Road, Deloit.
October 31, 10:30 a.m.: A marron 2016 Ford Edge was legally parked in row No. 5 in the Walmart parking lot when an unknown vehicle struck its left, rear quarter causing $400 damage.
Miscellaneous
October 28, 5:58 p.m.: Jeff Mendenhall reported an erratic driver southbound on Highway 59 from Denison.
October 28, 7:18 p.m.: Dean Thomsen reported an abandoned FedEx truck on P Avenue near Denison.
October 29, 8:40 a.m.: Shawn Gorden reported signs down and damage to the roadway on Dane Ridge Road, Dow City.
October 30, 3:26 p.m.: Dane Nemitz reported an abandoned vehicle in Schleswig.
October 31, 2:47 p.m.: A report was received that a deer was hit just west of the intersection of 220th Street and O Avenue, Denison, and needed to be put down.
October 31, 4:43 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 141 between Moeller’s Corner and the Kenwood Road. People were standing outside the vehicle and no one appeared to be hurt.
October 31, 7:03 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a suspicious gray four-door vehicle with no license plate on a dirt road at Lincoln Way and P Avenue, Denison. The investigating officer checked on the vehicle. The occupants said they had a flat tire, were changing it and would be on their way.
October 31, 7:58 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a number of cars on the side of the roadway eastbound on Highway 30 from Denison to Vail. The caller said it looked like furniture was in the roadway. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicles or furniture.