Police Beat 11-2-2021

Arrests

October 28, 9:45 p.m.: Cory Gail Hess, 49, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on South 11th Street.

October 31, 10:30 a.m.: Ralph Joseph Dorale, 65, of Charter Oak, was arrested for disorderly conduct – loud raucous noise. The location of the offense was at 100 Medical Parkway, Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Car fire

October 30, 12:13 a.m.: A black 2014 Ford F150 pickup caught on fire in the field behind the Walmart/Fareway area in Denison. Crawford County Dispatch reached out to Sac County and Pocahontas County for a welfare check on Lewis Wenell or a contact number. Sac County supplied the contact number and Wenell was contacted. He reported the vehicle had been stolen from Main Street in Sac City. Wenell was advised to contact the Sac City Police Department and file a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was impounded at Crawford County Impound. The vehicle was a total loss. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was paged to the fire, as was Crawford County Ambulance.

Vandalism