Police Beat 11-20-2020

November 16, 11:06 a.m.: Kendra Leah Lynch, 24, of Lake City, was driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Elantra and was stopped at the stop sign on Arrowhead Road at the intersection with Avenue C. Lynch reported being distracted by a tractor traveling on Avenue C toward the intersection. Lynch entered the intersection and her vehicle struck the rear passenger side of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup being driven by Jesus Yahaira Murillo Garcia, 17, of Denison. Murrilo Garcia was driving on Avenue C through the intersection with Arrowhead Road. No injuries were reported. Marrilo Garcia’s vehicle received $1,000 damage and Lynch’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Both vehicles were driven away. Lynch was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.