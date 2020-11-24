Police Beat 11-24-2020

Arrests
November 20, 6:17 p.m.: Nathen Scott Ten Eyck, 38, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
November 20, 7:09 p.m.: Alfredo Raymundo-Lopez, 22, of Denison, was arrested for OWI – 1st offense
November 21, 10:06 p.m.: Junior Arellano-Jaime, 48, of Vail, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense.
November 22, 7:14 p.m.: Christopher Lee Kirk, 24, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Accidents
November 18, 1:52 p.m.: Gordon Elwood Carritt, 87, of Ute, was driving a gray 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Avenue C in Denison when his car struck the rear of a silver 2006 Pontiac Torrent being driven by Barbara Jean Waldo, 67, of Denison. Carritt stated he was looking at a semi in his mirror when he struck Waldo’s vehicle.
November 19, 1:08 p.m.: Samuel Estuardo Lopez Lopez, 26, of Spencer, was driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 north on Highway 59 approaching the middle bucket intersection with Highway 30. Charlotte Kathleen Pittman, 76, of Blair, Nebraska, was driving a black 2019 Buick Enclave west on Highway 30, crossing the intersection with Highway 59. Lopez Lopez failed to respond to the stop sign and his vehicle struck the left, front side driver’s door of Pittman’s vehicle. A second minor impact occurred to the left rear corner of Pittman’s vehicle. Pittman’s vehicle continued through the intersection, striking and knocking down a stop sign with the right front quarter and then entered the median ditch. Pittman had a possible injury and was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle received $7,000 damage. Lopez Lopez was not injured and his vehicle received $6,000 damage. He was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and for not having a valid driver’s license.
November 19, 4:01 p.m.: A property-damage accident occurred on Highway 39, Kiron.
November 19, 4:45 p.m.: A grain trailer being pulled by a pickup overturned on Highway 59 north of the junction with Highway 141 south of Denison. The trailer was blocking the southbound lane of the highway.
November 19, 7:22 p.m.: A rollover accident occurred south of 2550 Donna Reed Road near Denison. The driver, Trent Vander Heiden, 46, was transported by Crawford County Ambulance. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department and Waderich Towing responded to the call.
November 20, 5:49 p.m.: Dr. Michael Luft reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39, 1-2 miles north of Deloit.
November 20, 6:27 p.m.: Daniel Thomas, of Vail, struck a deer with his red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on 330th Street South of S Avenue near Manilla. The pickup received minor damaged and was able to be driven away.
November 22, 5:44 p.m.: Linnae Hansohn reported hitting a deer on Highway 59 just north of U Avenue near Buck Grove. Her vehicle sustained damage estimated to be less than $1,500. The deer was killed as a result of the accident.
Thefts, break-ins, trespass
November 18, 7:12 p.m.: Debbie Malone reported trespass on property on 330th Street, Dneison. She advised that it happened between 9-11 p.m. on November 17. The incident report also lists a black light, alternator for tractor, exhaust hitch and receiver hitch. The case is under investigation.
November 21, 10:45 a.m.: Mike Muhlbauer reported the theft of tools from an address on South Main Loop, Denison.
November 21, 1:37 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a residential break-in on Milwaukee Avenue in Arion.
November 22, 4:29 a.m.: Two unidentified males committed a theft at Casey’s General Store in Denison. Taken was a bottle of Crown Royal regal apple valued at $31.99.
Scam
November 18, 5:57 p.m.: Craig Ragaller reported that his mother was scammed and sent large amounts of money to Florida. The case is under investigation.
Miscellaneous
November 21, 5:20 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a reckless driver traveling between Dow City and Denison on Highway 30.
November 23, 5:08 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at the M&M Golf Course east of Manilla. Law enforcement reported that there were no vehicles at the property and the building was secure.
November 18, 7:30 p.m.: A report was received about a semi being operated erratically southbound on Highway 39 from Kiron, traveling 70 miles per hour and passing in a no-passing zone. Law enforcement was unable to locate the semi.