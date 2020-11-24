Police Beat 11-24-2020

November 18, 1:52 p.m.: Gordon Elwood Carritt, 87, of Ute, was driving a gray 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Avenue C in Denison when his car struck the rear of a silver 2006 Pontiac Torrent being driven by Barbara Jean Waldo, 67, of Denison. Carritt stated he was looking at a semi in his mirror when he struck Waldo’s vehicle.

November 19, 1:08 p.m.: Samuel Estuardo Lopez Lopez, 26, of Spencer, was driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 north on Highway 59 approaching the middle bucket intersection with Highway 30. Charlotte Kathleen Pittman, 76, of Blair, Nebraska, was driving a black 2019 Buick Enclave west on Highway 30, crossing the intersection with Highway 59. Lopez Lopez failed to respond to the stop sign and his vehicle struck the left, front side driver’s door of Pittman’s vehicle. A second minor impact occurred to the left rear corner of Pittman’s vehicle. Pittman’s vehicle continued through the intersection, striking and knocking down a stop sign with the right front quarter and then entered the median ditch. Pittman had a possible injury and was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle received $7,000 damage. Lopez Lopez was not injured and his vehicle received $6,000 damage. He was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and for not having a valid driver’s license.