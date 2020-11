Police Beat 11-27-2020

November 23, 7:52 a.m.: Leticia Cervantes, 35, of Denison, was driving a purple 2019 Toyota RAV4 and was entering 8th Avenue North from a small parking lot bordering North 16th Street and immediately east of Denison High School. Her vehicle struck the left side of a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that was being driven east on 8th Avenue North by Maria Luisa Ramirez Ramirez, 39, of Vail. No one was injured. The Ramirez Ramirez vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side and the Cervantes vehicle received $1,000 to the front passenger side corner. Cervantes was cited for failing to yield upon entering a through highway.