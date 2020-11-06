Police Beat 11-6-2020

Arrests

November 2, 9:42 p.m.: Shaina Bautista and Raul Casillas Martinez were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at M40 and E16 in Boyer. Martinez was also charged with manner of conveyance – loaded gun, and going armed with intent. At 12:56 a.m. on November 3, a search warrant was executed at 3268 1st Street in Boyer, and Casillas Martinez was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

November 3, 8:47 p.m.: Amy Jo Ross, 55, of Denison, was stopped on Highway 30 in Denison and then arrested for OWI-1st offense.

Theft and Vandalism

October 30, 9:37 p.m.: A report was filed on damage to political signs. Deb Beam, of Denison, reported damage to Trump signs in her yard on North 14th Street between October 29 and October 30. The signs were valued at $200.

November 2, 6:23 p.m.: Jamie Eietrch, of Schleswig, reported the theft of several Trump signs.

November 4, 5:02 p.m.: Calin Landgraaf, of Deloit, reported packages taken from his residence.

Accidents