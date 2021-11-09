Police Beat 11-9-2021

November 6, 2:39 p.m.: Jose Nicolas Amaya, 51, of Dow City, was driving a black 2014 Toyota Sienna south on South 11th Street in Denison. A white 2014 Buick Encore, driven by Connie Sue Christiansen, 63, of Denison, entered the roadway from the Country Store parking lot and struck Amaya’s vehicle. Christiansen admitted fault and was cited for failing to yield the right of way. Her vehicle received $4,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and had to be towed. Amaya’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner. No one was injured.

November 6, 4:17 p.m.: Travis Fink reported that he hit a deer on Highway 39 by the well field north of Denison.

November 6, 11:29 p.m.: A car versus deer accident on Highway 39 was reported.

Miscellaneous

November 4, 5:49 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a black BMW tearing around town in Deloit.

November 5, 12:32 a.m.: A male caller advised that his vehicle died in the roadway at 380th Street and Highway 30, Westside. The responding officer gave the subjects a ride to Denison. The vehicle was off the roadway. The battery had died.

November 6, 6 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K9 deployment at North 10th and Northwood Drive, Denison.