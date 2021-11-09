Police Beat 11-9-2021

Arrests
November 5, 6:53 p.m.: Jessica Lee Cayetano, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
November 5, 8:40 p.m.: Mark Allen Ohl, 56, of Holt, Missouri, was arrested on an active Clinton County, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts, vandalism
November 5, 11:32 a.m.: Donna Buffinton reported that her camper was vandalized. The incident took place in Charter Oak.
November 5, 6 p.m.: Jose Castro, of Denison, reported that his 2002 Saturn had the window broken out while sitting in the Ampride parking lot in Denison.
November 6, 5:13 p.m.: Dean Argotsinger reported a stolen light bar at Highway 39 and K Avenue.
November 7: Sometime between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. an unknown vehicle caused damage to a mailbox at 2404 2nd Avenue South in Denison. The mailbox is owned by Eric Mathies.
Accidents
October 28, 10:30 p.m.: Edgar Guillermo Jr., 18, of Denison, was driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze west on 1st Avenue South in Denison. An unknown Chevrolet pickup was southbound on 9th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection. The pickup was required to yield at the intersection due to a posted yield sign. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene after the collision without providing information. Guillermo’s vehicle received $750 damage to the front passenger side corner.
November 6, 2:39 p.m.: Jose Nicolas Amaya, 51, of Dow City, was driving a black 2014 Toyota Sienna south on South 11th Street in Denison. A white 2014 Buick Encore, driven by Connie Sue Christiansen, 63, of Denison, entered the roadway from the Country Store parking lot and struck Amaya’s vehicle. Christiansen admitted fault and was cited for failing to yield the right of way. Her vehicle received $4,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and had to be towed. Amaya’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner. No one was injured.
November 6, 4:17 p.m.: Travis Fink reported that he hit a deer on Highway 39 by the well field north of Denison.
November 6, 11:29 p.m.: A car versus deer accident on Highway 39 was reported.
Miscellaneous
November 4, 5:49 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a black BMW tearing around town in Deloit.
November 5, 12:32 a.m.: A male caller advised that his vehicle died in the roadway at 380th Street and Highway 30, Westside. The responding officer gave the subjects a ride to Denison. The vehicle was off the roadway. The battery had died.
November 6, 6 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K9 deployment at North 10th and Northwood Drive, Denison.
November 7, 2:13 a.m.: A caller reported a male fighting everyone at the Haystack Bar in Charter Oak. The investigating officer reported that the subject was gone upon his arrival and he was unable to locate the subject.