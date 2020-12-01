Police Beat 12-1-2020

November 30, 5:08 a.m.: A vehicle driven by Somphong Philavanh struck a deer just north of 2079 Highway 39 north of Denison.

Property found

November 25, 8:38 a.m.: Chris Jurgens reported finding stolen property at the bus barn in Charter Oak.

November 27, 10:04 a.m.: Three adult bikes and other items were found hidden in the grass along the East Boyer River by the tepees on O Avenue, Denison. It is believed the bikes belong to the residents at 2822 O Avenue.

Miscellaneous

November 27, 2:45 p.m.: Jennifer Waukop reported three youths, two on 4-wheelers and one on a dirt bike, running along and back and forth on Highway 30. They were not wearing helmets. The caller reported she was concerned for their safety. Law enforcement was unable to locate the youths.

November 27, 8:41 p.m.: A caller who refused to give his name reported a vehicle that was tearing around town in Arion, last year in the area of the park. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.

November 29, 10:35 p.m.: A report was received about a vehicle that had broken down on Highway 30 four miles west of Dow City.