Police Beat 12-1-2020

November 28, 10:28 p.m.: A report was called in that Cheers, a bar in Dow City was still open. The investigating deputy found that the bar was still open and customers were drinking. The bar was shut down. Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division will be contacted.
Editor’s note: A health ordered issued December 16 by Gov. Kim Reynolds requires restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, bingo halls, and indoor playgrounds to close at 10 p.m. The governor’s orders continue until 11:59 p.m. on December 10.
Arrests
November 27: Shaun Christopher Burley, 47, of Denison, was arrested for assault and interference with official acts.
November 27, 4:39 p.m.: Arron Dennis Mikkelson 23, of Ute, was arrested on a Monona County warrant for contempt and was also charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury – 1st offense.
November 28, 2:35 p.m.: Rachel Ann Wight, 46, was arrested for interference with official acts and was taken to jail.
Vandalism, theft
November 26: Acts of vandalism took place near the playground at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison. Windows in an outer building were all broken out and the backboard on the basketball hoop was broken. The incident occurred sometime between 1 and 3 p.m.
November 28, 9:45 a.m.: Steve Smith reported a Stihl chainsaw valued at $1,000 and four burners taken off of a stove at his residence on Oak Street in Ricketts. A fire occurred at the residence the previous week. The residence has been secured for the fire marshal. Extra patrol was requested.
Accidents
November 25, 7:15 p.m.: Brian Birks, of Manilla, reported a vehicle versus deer accident on 320th Street south of X Avenue near Manilla.
November 28, 10:58 a.m.: Kristina Marie Fuller, 20, of Deloit, was driving a black 2009 Ford Focus west in the 1300 block of Broadway in Denison. An unknown gold SUV backed out of a parking stall and struck Fuller’s vehicle in the right rear fender, causing $1,500 damage. The unknown SUV then fled the scene of the accident and had not been located at the time of the accident report. Fuller was not injured.
November 28, 3:24 p.m.: A one-vehicle rollover accident occurred on Highway 39 three miles north of Denison. Garrett Tasler, 18, was the driver. He was uninjured. He reported his vehicle, a green Chevrolet S10 pickup, started vibrating and falling apart, causing him to lose control.
November 29, 6:50 a.m.: Blake Joseph Beymer, 25, of Vail, reported hitting a deer on Highway 30 in Denison with his gray 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle received $3,000 damage.
November 30, 5:08 a.m.: A vehicle driven by Somphong Philavanh struck a deer just north of 2079 Highway 39 north of Denison.
Property found
November 25, 8:38 a.m.: Chris Jurgens reported finding stolen property at the bus barn in Charter Oak.
November 27, 10:04 a.m.: Three adult bikes and other items were found hidden in the grass along the East Boyer River by the tepees on O Avenue, Denison. It is believed the bikes belong to the residents at 2822 O Avenue.
Miscellaneous
November 27, 2:45 p.m.: Jennifer Waukop reported three youths, two on 4-wheelers and one on a dirt bike, running along and back and forth on Highway 30. They were not wearing helmets. The caller reported she was concerned for their safety. Law enforcement was unable to locate the youths.
November 27, 8:41 p.m.: A caller who refused to give his name reported a vehicle that was tearing around town in Arion, last year in the area of the park. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.
November 29, 10:35 p.m.: A report was received about a vehicle that had broken down on Highway 30 four miles west of Dow City.
November 30, 1:15 a.m.: An inmate at the Crawford County Jail was transferred to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to be seen.
November 30, 8:40 a.m.: Jane Rothe reported cattle out north of the Highway 141/59 north junction south of Denison. Law enforcement was advised the owner of the cattle is Dana Boeck. One vehicle hit one of the cows, causing minor damage to the vehicle. The cows were put back in.