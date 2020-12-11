Police Beat 12-11-2020

Arrests and citations
December 7, 10:30 a.m.: William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 38, of Denison, was cited for trespass – 1st offense. The incident occurred at a residence on South 10th Street in Denison.
Accidents
December 7, 11:06 a.m.: Marlyn Faye Wiedmann, 74, of Denison, was backing a red 2019 Buick Encore Sport from a parking space along the north side of 1st Avenue North, outside the Denison post office, when her vehicle struck the right side of a red 2004 Chevrolet Impala that was being driven west on the street by Simon Ajang, 57, of Denison. Ajang’s vehicle received $3,000 damage and Wiedemann’s vehicle received $1,000 damage. No one was injured and the vehicles were driven away. Wiedemann was cited for unsafe backing.
December 7, 4:13 p.m.: Brittney Liz Salazar, 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Broadway in Denison and was approaching the intersection with Main Street. Sheran Laree Hansen, 54, of Denison, was backing a beige 2012 Kia Soul from a parking space. Hansen failed to see Salazar’s vehicle and struck its right side. Salazar’s vehicle received $1,500 damage. Hansen’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side corner. No one was injured and the vehicles were driven away.
December 10, 7:45 a.m.: Dan Segebart reported a truck versus deer accident on Highway 30 one mile west of Westside.
Scams, fraud
December 7, 11:40 a.m.: Larry Abbot, of Vail, reported an instance of fraud. He received a notice from a collection agency in reference to an account opened in Georgia in his name. He had lived at the address given in Georgia approximately 15 years ago and did not open the account.
Miscellaneous
December 7, 8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brety reported people shooting from the road on Obanion Road near Dunlap. An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office located several people who were hunting on the adjacent property with permission and reported they are familiar with the area and were not shooting toward the hidden house located near that location on Obanion Road.
December 7, 9:43 p.m.: A Schleswig resident reported that graphic photos were sent to her phone. She was advised to block the number that was sending pictures to her phone.
December 9, 12:05 p.m.: A report was called in about deer hunters pushing deer on Boyer Boulevard south of the Boyer River.
December 9, 2:39 p.m.: A report was received about a reckless driver on Highway 30 near Westside.
December 9, 4:44 p.m.: A female caller reported a red truck with no plates that tried to run her off the road near Manilla, southbound on 330th Street going towards Highway 141.
December 9, 10:21 p.m.: K9 deployment, Highway 39 south of F Avenue, near Deloit.
December 10, 1:58 a.m.: Bryan Hollander reported suspicious vehicles/activity on 260th Street near Denison. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.