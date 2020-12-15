Police Beat 12-15-2020

December 12, 10 a.m.: A white GMC was in the ditch along Highway 59 near Denison. It was towed out of the ditch by Waderich Towing. Minor damage was done. The left front quarter, the left door and the back hatch had dents. No injuries were reported. The vehicle slid off the road due to the snow and ice.

December 12, 2:25 p.m.: A report was received that Darlene Quandt’s concrete mailbox and Say Thein Tun’s wooden post and metal mailbox were hit by an unknown vehicle sometime after 2:30 a.m. The mailboxes are located on Highway 39 in Kiron. Tracks at the scene showed that the vehicle came from the north and hit the boxes in the west shoulder of the highway. Several pieces of red vehicle taillight lenses were found at the scene. The concrete mailbox was knocked over and it was unknown at the time of the report if it was broken. The other mailbox was separated from the wooden post. The highway was slick due to a snowstorm that started on Friday, December 11, and lasted through the night into the early morning.