Police Beat 12-15-2020

Arrests and charges
December 10, 5:10 p.m. Kyaw Ye Ye, 29, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.
December 10, 9:29 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Spruce Avenue and Railroad Street in Charter Oak, Miranda June Willis, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 11: Nickolas Jack Schwenn, 40, was charged with possession of burglar’s tools and 3rd degree burglary-motor vehicle-2nd or subsequent offense. The charges are in connection with the theft of tools from a Seimer Plumbing and Heating van on September 27.
December 7, 4:05 p.m.: Andrew Michael Lyman, 32, was arrested for trespassing-1st offense and two counts of 5th degree theft in connection with an incident at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits in Denison.
Accidents
December 11, 2:58 p.m.: Cindy Lou Klink, 60, of Vail, was driving a red 2009 Dodge Avenger. She pulled into a parking space on the north side of Broadway She thought her vehicle was in park as she assisted her grandchild in the back seat with the child’s seat belt. The vehicle was in reverse, however. It backed across Broadway, striking a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked on the south side of Broadway and backed up onto a flower planter on the south side of the street. No injuries were reported. No damage was done to the flower planter. The Pontiac received $2,000 damage to the middle passenger side. Klink’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the undercarriage. Both vehicles could be driven away. Klink was cited for failure to maintain control
December 12, 2:27 p.m.: Terry Henry Schoenfeld, 62, of Battle Creek, was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet C2500 pickup. He was backing from a parking space in the eastern end of Row No. 3 at Walmart in Deison. Luis Ajanel Tiniguar, 24, of Denison, was driving a silver 2013 Ford Fusion and traveling west in the parking lot and was behind Schoenfeld’s vehicle. Schoenfeld was unable to see Ajanel Tiniguar’s vehicle due to the tail utility box on his vehicle. He backed into the left rear door of Ajanel Tiniguar’s vehicle, causing $2,000 damage. Schoenfeld’s vehicle was not damaged.
Weather-related accidents
December 11, 9:05 p.m.: Carroll County reported that subjects went into the ditch with their vehicle at 400th Street (M64) and C Avenue (E16) north of Westside. They did not speak English. Carroll County requested Crawford County to meet its deputy in Westside to give the subjects a ride back to Denison.
December 11, 9:54 p.m.: St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll reported that a subject rolled their vehicle into a cornfield along M64 about two and one-half miles south of Westside. Carmen Schimmer rolled her vehicle due to road surface conditions.
December 11, 10:39 p.m.: A female subject reported that a vehicle slid into the ditch on Highway 59 one mile south of the Highway 141 junction. A male was out of the vehicle and said he was not hurt.
December 12, 12:35 a.m.: A female subject reported her vehicle sliding off into the ditch at Highway 39 and H Avenue north of Deloit.
December 12, 12:42 a.m.: A female caller reported seeing a vehicle go into the ditch along Highway 141 west of Aspinwall. Two individuals were transported back to Denison by the investigating officer.
December 12, 4:25 a.m.: Roger Paulsen reported that his vehicle slid into the ditch at Highway 141 and 340th Street east of Manilla. He was not injured. The investigating officer transported Paulsen back to Manilla.
December 12, 10 a.m.: A white GMC was in the ditch along Highway 59 near Denison. It was towed out of the ditch by Waderich Towing. Minor damage was done. The left front quarter, the left door and the back hatch had dents. No injuries were reported. The vehicle slid off the road due to the snow and ice.
December 12, 2:25 p.m.: A report was received that Darlene Quandt’s concrete mailbox and Say Thein Tun’s wooden post and metal mailbox were hit by an unknown vehicle sometime after 2:30 a.m. The mailboxes are located on Highway 39 in Kiron. Tracks at the scene showed that the vehicle came from the north and hit the boxes in the west shoulder of the highway. Several pieces of red vehicle taillight lenses were found at the scene. The concrete mailbox was knocked over and it was unknown at the time of the report if it was broken. The other mailbox was separated from the wooden post. The highway was slick due to a snowstorm that started on Friday, December 11, and lasted through the night into the early morning.
Miscellaneous
December 10, 5:52 p.m.: The sheriff’s office reported a Ford Focus with front end damage that had been at E16 just west of Highway 59 at Schleswig for over 60 hours. Waderich towed the vehicle.
December 11, 3:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department picked up a transient male dropped off at the county line by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Shelby County line. He did not wish to wait for the Shelby County deputy and started walking south.
December 12, 9:32 a.m.: Holly Gorden reported that hunters jumped the fence into her land on U Avenue, Dow City. The investigating officer checked the area but didn’t locate anyone on the property by the time he arrived.
December 12, 10:34 a.m.: Carly Reiser Wadell reported a suspicious gray van at a residence in Arion. The investigating officer found that the residence was secure and reported it was probably hunters walking through to the woods.
December 12, 2:38 p.m.: A deer salvage tag was issued to Gordon Reed who found and shot an injured doe on his property on 150th Street, Denison. The salvage deer tag was issued after the deputy spoke with a DNR officer.
December 12, 8:31 p.m.: Calin Landgraf reported a neighbor’s wolf dog running loose in Deloit. It tried to attack Landgraf’s dog that was tied up outside. She got her dog in. The law enforcement center later received a call from Brandy Barnhart who said she had the dog and would bring it into the pound.
December 13, 8:40 a.m.: Ryan Brety reported trespassers on land on O’Banion Road near Dow City.