Police Beat 12-18-2020

December 12, 10:33 a.m.: Rex Dean McDermott, 53, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI-3rd or subsequent offense and driving while barred. The incident that led to the arrest occurred about 14 minutes earlier when McDermott, driving a black 2019 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup, exited Highway 30 and entered the Team Ford Lincoln parking lot near the showroom. McDermott’s pickup struck the rear of a legally parked gray 2014 Ford Explorer Limited. Two people were inside the Ford Explorer; neither one reported an injury. The Ford Explorer received $3,000 damage to the rear middle. McDermott’s pickup did not receive any damage. McDermott also was not injured. In addition to being arrested for OWI and driving while barred, McDermott was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.