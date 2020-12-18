Police Beat 12-18-2020

Arrest
December 12, 10:33 a.m.: Rex Dean McDermott, 53, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI-3rd or subsequent offense and driving while barred. The incident that led to the arrest occurred about 14 minutes earlier when McDermott, driving a black 2019 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup, exited Highway 30 and entered the Team Ford Lincoln parking lot near the showroom. McDermott’s pickup struck the rear of a legally parked gray 2014 Ford Explorer Limited. Two people were inside the Ford Explorer; neither one reported an injury. The Ford Explorer received $3,000 damage to the rear middle. McDermott’s pickup did not receive any damage. McDermott also was not injured. In addition to being arrested for OWI and driving while barred, McDermott was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.
Accidents
December 14, 7:57 a.m. Hilda Maritza Magana, 20, of Kiron, was driving a silver 2012 Honda Civic and Beau Allen Mohr, 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2016 Ford F35 pickup. Both were southbound on Avenue C in Denison when Mohr reported stopping for cars ahead that had stopped for a stopped city truck in the street. Magana didn’t notice that the vehicles had stopped. Her car hit Mohr’s pickup from behind. No injuries were reported. Mohr’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the rear middle and Magana’s car received $8,000 damage to the front middle. Both vehicles could be driven away. Magana was cited for following too closely.
December 14, 3:03 p.m.: A beige 2003 Buick LeSabre was parked on the south side of Denison High School from 7:45-3 p.m. During that time a hit-and-run accident occurred that damaged the front passenger side, causing $500 damage. White paint had transferred onto the LeSabre but no other debris was found and there were no known witnesses at the time of the report.
December 14, 5 p.m.: A silver 2004 Dodge Stratus was parked in the Smithfield Foods parking lot 5 a.m.-5 p.m. It was hit by an unknown vehicle and received $5,000 damage to the front driver’s side corner and tire. The vehicle was considered totaled and had to be towed.
Miscellaneous
December 14, 10:51 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported at 14th Street and Broadway in Denison.
December 16, 8:20 a.m.: Report of a cow out at U Avenue and Highway 59.
December 16, 5 a.m.: KCK’s in Schleswig reported a gas drive-off that occurred at 5 p.m. on December 10. The store provided an Iowa license plate number. The investigating officer made contact with the registered owner. The owner said they would pay for the gas.
December 16, 6:37 p.m.: Terry Cullin reported an abandoned car across from the county shed in Buck Grove.