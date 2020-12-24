Police Beat 12-24-2020

December 21, 3:37 p.m.: An old tombstone was reported knocked over in the Kiron Cemetery. It is suspected that it was done by the wind or a tree limb.

December 21, 6:20 p.m.: On an agency assist, Carroll County reported a gas drive-off from Waspy’s in Templeton. Contact was made with Kyle Vetter in Manilla. He advised he would phone Waspy’s and get the bill taken care of.

December 22, 9:30 p.m.: On an agency assist, Shelby County reported a pursuit possibly heading to Crawford County.