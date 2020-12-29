Police Beat 12-29-2020

Arrests
December 24, 5:14 p.m.: A search warrant was executed at 1108 1st Avenue North in Denison. Arrested were Melanie and David Homolka, ages 40 and 38, respectively. They were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft
December 27: Terry Vogt reported that a 1976 John Deere 4030 with a 148 loader with bucket and 2 bale extensions and with a canvas heat cab was taken from property on H Avenue in Charter Oak.
Accidents
December 23, 10:02 a.m.: April Lockman reported a vehicle that rolled into the ditch at Highway 59 and K Avenue near Denison. She reported no injuries.
Dog attack
December 26, 8:15 p.m.: Brent Friedrichs, of Charter Oak, said he was attacked by a dog on Christmas Day while he and others were sledding on the hill by the water tower in Charter Oak.
Miscellaneous
December 23, 12:21 p.m.: A motorist was assisted at Highway 59 and T Avenue and the vehicle was towed.
December 26, 1:33 a.m.: Rylee Gehlsen reported a male subject walking southbound on Highway 39 on the north side of the road near Deloit. Law enforcement gave the subject, Phil Sharron, a ride back to Denison.
December 26: A caller reported a person walking on the side of E16 near Schleswig. Law enforcement was unable to locate the subject.
December 27, 6:59 p.m.: A caller reported a red newer model pickup traveling all over the road on Highway 59 northbound from 260th Street. Law enforcement was unable to locate the pickup.
December 28, 3:07 a.m.: Law enforcement transported Nathanael Herrin and to Denison from Westside and dropped him off at 7th Street Extended Stay.