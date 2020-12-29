Police Beat 12-29-2020

Arrests

December 24, 5:14 p.m.: A search warrant was executed at 1108 1st Avenue North in Denison. Arrested were Melanie and David Homolka, ages 40 and 38, respectively. They were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft

December 27: Terry Vogt reported that a 1976 John Deere 4030 with a 148 loader with bucket and 2 bale extensions and with a canvas heat cab was taken from property on H Avenue in Charter Oak.

Accidents

December 23, 10:02 a.m.: April Lockman reported a vehicle that rolled into the ditch at Highway 59 and K Avenue near Denison. She reported no injuries.

Dog attack

December 26, 8:15 p.m.: Brent Friedrichs, of Charter Oak, said he was attacked by a dog on Christmas Day while he and others were sledding on the hill by the water tower in Charter Oak.

Miscellaneous

December 23, 12:21 p.m.: A motorist was assisted at Highway 59 and T Avenue and the vehicle was towed.