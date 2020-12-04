Police Beat 12-4-2020

Arrest
November 30, 9:14 a.m.: Doug Myers was arrested on a warrant on Vernon Voss Road.
Break-in
November 30, 4:19 p.m.: Amber Kroll reported a possible break-in on Cedar Street in Schleswig.
Lost items
November 30, 10:20 a.m.: Doe Attipoe reported lost items on Highway 30 between Denison and Westside.
Miscellaneous
November 30, 3:47 p.m.: A caller reported a cow in the ditch on the west side of 2121 Highway 39 near Denison.
November 30, 9:51 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject sleeping inside city hall in Charter Oak. Upon investigation, it was found that it wasn’t a male subject but a juvenile female who was using the Wi-Fi. The juvenile female’s mother was contacted and advised of her daughter’s location. The juvenile female rode her bicycle back home.
December 2, 12:43 a.m.: A K9 deployment was reported to the law enforcement center on Avenue C by Walmart.