Police Beat 12-8-2020

Arrests and citations
December 1, 8:01 p.m.: Erick Ruby Lima, 26, of Denison, was cited and released for driving while barred.
December 2, 12:37 p.m.: Seiner Loarca was cited into court for operating a vehicle while revoked. The traffic stop occurred on North 20th Street in Denison.
December 3, 12:39 a.m.: A male subject advised his pickup ran out of gas on Vernon Voss Road and had a ride coming to pick him up. The incident resulted in the arrest of Nickolas Schwenn, 40, on a $20,000 bond for probation violation.
December 5, 9:03 p.m.: A report was received about a minor in possession party on 170th Street near Charter Oak. Several subjects were cited for underage drinking.
Accidents
December 1, 7:56 a.m.: Haiden Jerrold Thomas Fineran, 14, of Denison, was driving a yellow 2012 Bronc Rally moped on North 8th Street, attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot and tipped the moped over on the street. EMS was called. No transport was needed. Fineran was cited for failing to maintain control. No damage was reported to the moped.
December 2, 5:38 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Dustin William Ewoldt, 38, of Denison, was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and Kathie Jo Dreesen, 50, of Denison, was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Dreesen had pulled into a parking spot and parked. Ewoldt began to back and while backing struck Dreesen’s pickup with its right front fender causing damage to the left rear fender of Dreesen’s pickup. Both vehicles received approximately $1,500 damage. No one was injured. The report said that Dreesen could not provide an insurance card.
December 2, 6:46 p.m.: Deputy Jerrod Henningsen reported a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 59 north of T Avenue. The vehicle involved was a gray Honda Accord and was being driven by Jonathon Herrera, age 23.
December 6, 5:16 p.m.: Joshua Young reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39 south of E Avenue north of Deloit.
December 6, 5:30 p.m.: A member of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39 north of H Avenue.
December 6, 8:17 p.m.: Kevin Goslar reported a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Avenue D (E16) and 240th Street east of Schleswig. A vehicle received damage to the rear driver’s side. A possible subject vehicle is a silver Subaru Forester.
December 7, 3:28 a.m.: Darcy Boll, of Dow City, reported an accident with no injuries that occurred on Prince Street in Dow City.
Agency assist
December 2, 9:46 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted another agency in a vehicle pursuit. The Mapleton Police Department was involved in a pursuit headed toward Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted by deploying stop sticks just south of Schleswig. The suspect vehicle was able to miss the sticks. The Mapleton Police Department lost the vehicle on 250th Street and J. Avenue near Vernon Voss Road. The vehicle was then located a while later in a farm field not too far from 2381 J Avenue. The vehicle was then towed at the request of Sheriff James R. Steinkuehler and is being held for evidence. The incident is being investigated by the Mapleton Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Miscellaneous
December 2, 6:04 p.m.: A report was received about a female in a red jacket on the west side of Highway 59 south of Denison. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.
December 3, 7:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called for a report of an individual who was failing to follow the mask mandate at Ettlemans in Dow City.
December 4, 2:53 a.m.: A resident on 4th Avenue in Vail reported someone banging on the neighbor’s garage. Law enforcement was unable to find the subject.
December 4, 7:37 p.m.: Sylvia Rank reported a stranger at her door at her residence on Highway 59 near Denison. Law enforcement located a male subject walking on Highway 59. The homeless male was transported to Denison.
December 6, 9:20 a.m.: Joe Gorden reported subjects shooting from the road near Dow City.
December 6, 4:23 a.m.: Harrison County reported two male subjects trying to get to Denison. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department transported the subjects from the county line in Dunlap to Denison.
December 6, 3:30 p.m.: Mike Malone reported finding a deer that had been shot on the Malone land near Vail.
December 8, 1:14 p.m.: Sheriff’s James Steinkuehler reported the finding of three money bags at the west end of Dow City. Two were Availa bags and one was a Crawford County Bank bag. He said the bags were empty and appeared to be bags that had been used by a business.