Police Beat 12-8-2020

December 2, 9:46 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted another agency in a vehicle pursuit. The Mapleton Police Department was involved in a pursuit headed toward Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted by deploying stop sticks just south of Schleswig. The suspect vehicle was able to miss the sticks. The Mapleton Police Department lost the vehicle on 250th Street and J. Avenue near Vernon Voss Road. The vehicle was then located a while later in a farm field not too far from 2381 J Avenue. The vehicle was then towed at the request of Sheriff James R. Steinkuehler and is being held for evidence. The incident is being investigated by the Mapleton Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.