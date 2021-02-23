Police Beat, 2-23-2021

February 12, 8:47 a.m.: Dennis Eugene Slater, 72, of Denison, was driving a brown 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was traveling west on Highway 30. He stopped at the intersection with South 11th Street to make a left turn. Slater was waiting for an eastbound truck to clear the intersection before making the left turn, but he reported not seeing a blue 1998 Ford Escape following in the lane to the right of the truck. When Slater made the left turn, his vehicle was struck on the passenger side by the Ford Escape. Slater’s vehicle was pushed into another vehicle, a white 2020 Ford F250 pickup that was stopped at the south side of the intersection at the stoplight. No one was injured. Slater’s vehicle received $5,000 damage and was considered totaled. The investigating officer arranged for it to be towed. The blue Ford Escape, which was being driven by Joshua Lloyd Henderson, 41, of Charter Oak, received $5,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled. It was also disabled and the officer arranged for it to be towed. The white Ford pickup, being driven by Sean Allen Krohnke, 49, of Denison, received $4,200 damage to the front driver side corner and could be driven away. Slater was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.