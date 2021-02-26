Police Beat 2-26-2021

Arrests and warrants
February 23, 8:52 p.m.: William Matthew Lee Soll, 41, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic abuse assault-1st offense charge. He was released from custody on February 24 on his own recognizance.
Thefts
February 19, 4:47 p.m.: Greg Wehle reported that a catalytic converter was taken from the newspaper’s 2011 Ford Econoline van. It had been parked since Friday, February 12 in the parking lot north of the newspaper office. Volkert Pro Exhaust advised $360-$1,600 original equipment manufacturer. Shau Recycling was notified.
Fraud
February 22, 1:48 p.m.: Vicki Zimmer reported Social Security number fraud.
February 22, 4:59 p.m.: Robert Stever reported food stamp fraud.
February 24, 2:30 p.m.: Cheryle Krohnke reported an unlawful/fraudulent use of her Bank of America debit card starting October 27, 2020. It was noticed on February 23 that these fraudulent charges had been put on her debit card in the amount of $17,440.63. She has no idea how the person got her debit card number, and charges were used in various states. It is an unemployment debit card for which money was automatically deposited into the card account.
Vandalism
February 21, 7:05 a.m.: Sean Krohnke from the county’s secondary road shop in Westside reported damage to the shop grounds.
Accidents
February 22, 3:04 p.m.: Billy McCartney reported a hit-and-run incident on North Pine in Charter Oak.
February 24, 3:06 p.m.: A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Highway 59 south of A Avenue.
Miscellaneous
February 25, 4:55 a.m.: A male subject was lying down in front of Sparky’s in Vail. The sheriff’s office gave the subject a ride to the county line and he was dropped off by Arcadia. Carroll County was advised of the subject.