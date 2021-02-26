Police Beat 2-26-2021

February 23, 8:52 p.m.: William Matthew Lee Soll, 41, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic abuse assault-1st offense charge. He was released from custody on February 24 on his own recognizance.

February 19, 4:47 p.m.: Greg Wehle reported that a catalytic converter was taken from the newspaper’s 2011 Ford Econoline van. It had been parked since Friday, February 12 in the parking lot north of the newspaper office. Volkert Pro Exhaust advised $360-$1,600 original equipment manufacturer. Shau Recycling was notified.

February 24, 2:30 p.m.: Cheryle Krohnke reported an unlawful/fraudulent use of her Bank of America debit card starting October 27, 2020. It was noticed on February 23 that these fraudulent charges had been put on her debit card in the amount of $17,440.63. She has no idea how the person got her debit card number, and charges were used in various states. It is an unemployment debit card for which money was automatically deposited into the card account.