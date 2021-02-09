Police Beat 2-9-2021

Arrests

February 4, 9:23 a.m.: Jarred Kurt Lerssen, 24, was arrested in Manilla for domestic abuse following a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

February 4, 10:30 a.m. Adam Nathan Gray, 35, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense. The location of the offense was on South Main Street, Denison.

February 5, 2:33 p.m.: Travis Scot Clark, 31, of Denison, was arrested for driving under suspension. The location of the offense was on Highway 30.

February 7, 2:47 a.m.: Damian Alejandro Robles, 19, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was arrested for public intoxication on North 18th Street in Denison.

Accidental gunshot wound reported

February 5, 10:56 a.m.: A call from Crawford County Memorial Hospital advised of a male subject with a gunshot wound. The information said the subject was attempting to clean his firearm and it discharged into his left knee. After an investigation, the incident was determined to be accidental. The sheriff’s office said the individual’s name is protected under HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996).

Miscellaneous